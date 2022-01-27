YOON ON NATIONAL SECURITY POLICIES News Today 입력 2022.01.27 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is drawing a line between his foreign and national security policies and those of the current administration. He says he will "build peace through strength." Yoon is urging his party's humble attitude. On Thursday Yoon announced financial policies for young voters and small business owners.



[Pkg]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol says he will build peace through strength, not words. He once again emphasized the superiority of realistic strength in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "We must make it clear that we have capabilities and willingness to strike North Korea if it makes provocations. It's very important for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula."



Yoon claims his policies on national security and diplomacy are different from those of his DP rival. In a meeting with North Korean defectors and those who were displaced from their hometowns in the regime, Yoon vowed to work towards resuming dialogue with Pyongyang and solving the issue of separated families. Reiterating his hard-line stance on North Korea, Yoon did not say how he's going to persuade Pyongyang to sit down at a negotiating table. The PPP's first meeting with members of the National Assembly and the heads of the party's local councils was aimed at promoting solidarity. Some party members said the atmosphere has improved and changed. Yoon is calling for humility when approaching voters who were disappointed with the Democratic Party.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Think of yourselves as being me, a presidential candidate, and reach out to ordinary people in various parts of the nation."



Regarding Lee Jae-myung's calls for ending mudslinging in the presidential race, Yoon said denouncement and verification are two different things but added that he views it positively.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Didn't Didn't the DP and its supporters carry out such negative campaigns?"



Yoon financial policies for young voters and small business owners.

YOON ON NATIONAL SECURITY POLICIES

