GOVT’S OMICRON RESPONSE PROTOCOL News Today 입력 2022.01.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.01.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 16,096 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Friday. Daily cases broke the record for the third day in a row. The government has issued a protocol for the public to deal with the Omicron outbreak.



[Pkg]



The Omicron response protocol consists of four guidelines get the third vaccine shots, wear high-protection masks, avoid personal contact, and get tested if there are symptoms. Authorities advise people to avoid crowded and confined places and wear masks of KF80 or higher protection. It's also important to ventilate indoor spaces three times a day for at least ten minutes each time when heating devices are used. High-risk people with Covid-19 symptoms should get PCR tests at screening stations and refrain from going outside. Those who are not subject to PCR tests can receive rapid antigen tests at community clinics. The new system will be expanded to screening stations nationwide from Saturday.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "The goal is to get the outbreak under control and minimize damage. We must minimize social and economic losses by following the protocol and business continuity plans."



Daily cases in South Korea surpassed ten thousand for three days in a row. Community clinics nationwide will join the Omicron response system from Feb. 3. Hospitals and the government are reviewing ways to separate regular patients from those infected with Covid-19 to prevent further infections.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-keun(Korea Medical Association) : "COVID-19 testing, at-home treatment, patient allocation and examination will be monitored through an integrated system connecting community clinics."



Health authorities seek to get the Omicron outbreak under control without elevating restrictions further.

GOVT’S OMICRON RESPONSE PROTOCOL

입력 2022-01-28 15:15:01 수정 2022-01-28 16:45:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 16,096 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Friday. Daily cases broke the record for the third day in a row. The government has issued a protocol for the public to deal with the Omicron outbreak.



[Pkg]



The Omicron response protocol consists of four guidelines get the third vaccine shots, wear high-protection masks, avoid personal contact, and get tested if there are symptoms. Authorities advise people to avoid crowded and confined places and wear masks of KF80 or higher protection. It's also important to ventilate indoor spaces three times a day for at least ten minutes each time when heating devices are used. High-risk people with Covid-19 symptoms should get PCR tests at screening stations and refrain from going outside. Those who are not subject to PCR tests can receive rapid antigen tests at community clinics. The new system will be expanded to screening stations nationwide from Saturday.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "The goal is to get the outbreak under control and minimize damage. We must minimize social and economic losses by following the protocol and business continuity plans."



Daily cases in South Korea surpassed ten thousand for three days in a row. Community clinics nationwide will join the Omicron response system from Feb. 3. Hospitals and the government are reviewing ways to separate regular patients from those infected with Covid-19 to prevent further infections.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-keun(Korea Medical Association) : "COVID-19 testing, at-home treatment, patient allocation and examination will be monitored through an integrated system connecting community clinics."



Health authorities seek to get the Omicron outbreak under control without elevating restrictions further.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

