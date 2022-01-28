SOME OF MOON’S ENTOURAGE TEST POSITIVE News Today 입력 2022.01.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.01.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Three members of President Moon Jae-in's entourage that accompanied him on his recent Middle Eastern tour have tested positive for COVID-19. They flew on the same plane as Moon when returning from Cairo. Of the three, one is a reporter and two are from the presidential security service and national security office. The top office said it can’t reveal details of the confirmed patients but has taken thorough measures in line with quarantine guidelines.

SOME OF MOON’S ENTOURAGE TEST POSITIVE

입력 2022-01-28 15:15:02 수정 2022-01-28 16:45:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Three members of President Moon Jae-in's entourage that accompanied him on his recent Middle Eastern tour have tested positive for COVID-19. They flew on the same plane as Moon when returning from Cairo. Of the three, one is a reporter and two are from the presidential security service and national security office. The top office said it can’t reveal details of the confirmed patients but has taken thorough measures in line with quarantine guidelines.