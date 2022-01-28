기사 본문 영역

SOME OF MOON’S ENTOURAGE TEST POSITIVE
입력 2022.01.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.01.28 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Three members of President Moon Jae-in's entourage that accompanied him on his recent Middle Eastern tour have tested positive for COVID-19. They flew on the same plane as Moon when returning from Cairo. Of the three, one is a reporter and two are from the presidential security service and national security office. The top office said it can’t reveal details of the confirmed patients but has taken thorough measures in line with quarantine guidelines.
