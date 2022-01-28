기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki today held a first committee meeting on the operation of public firms and called for a leading role in job creation.. He said 349 public institutions in the country employ some 443-thousand people. He said they hired 150-thousand new employees in the past 5 years, contributing to economic recovery and added that 26-thousand more recruits for full-time positions are expected this year led by the public service sector.
- HONG ON PUBLIC SECTOR JOBS
- 입력 2022-01-28 15:15:02
- 수정2022-01-28 16:45:14
[Anchor Lead]
