기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HONG ON PUBLIC SECTOR JOBS
입력 2022.01.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.01.28 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki today held a first committee meeting on the operation of public firms and called for a leading role in job creation.. He said 349 public institutions in the country employ some 443-thousand people. He said they hired 150-thousand new employees in the past 5 years, contributing to economic recovery and added that 26-thousand more recruits for full-time positions are expected this year led by the public service sector.
  • HONG ON PUBLIC SECTOR JOBS
    • 입력 2022-01-28 15:15:02
    • 수정2022-01-28 16:45:14
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki today held a first committee meeting on the operation of public firms and called for a leading role in job creation.. He said 349 public institutions in the country employ some 443-thousand people. He said they hired 150-thousand new employees in the past 5 years, contributing to economic recovery and added that 26-thousand more recruits for full-time positions are expected this year led by the public service sector.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!