HONG ON PUBLIC SECTOR JOBS

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki today held a first committee meeting on the operation of public firms and called for a leading role in job creation.. He said 349 public institutions in the country employ some 443-thousand people. He said they hired 150-thousand new employees in the past 5 years, contributing to economic recovery and added that 26-thousand more recruits for full-time positions are expected this year led by the public service sector.

