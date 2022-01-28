LEE JAE-MYUNG VISITS GWANGJU News Today 입력 2022.01.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.01.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Lee Jae-myung headed down south to Gwangju on Thursday and made pledges catering to the city including having the Constitution include the spirit of the 1980 Gwangju democratic uprising and government support for relocating a regional military airport. He also visited the site of a Gwangju apartment collapse, and stressed that a culture of putting money before human lives must change.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung attached special significance to Gwangju noting that the city is a mentor and a mother to our society. He promised government support for relocating the Gwangju military airport, and vowed to turn the city into a corporate hub specialized in Artificial Intelligence(AI). He also pledged to stipulate the spirit of the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising in the text of the Constitution.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "It’s only right to include the historical event, which involved enormous sacrifice and gave the country a new democratic foundation, in the preamble to the Constitution."



Lee also visited the site of an apartment collapse in Hwajeong-dong and comforted the families of those that remain missing. He said companies behind repeated major disasters must have their building licenses revoked.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Industrial culture that puts profits first, threatening human life must absolutely change."



Former DP chairman Lee Nak-yon who hails from the Honam region also joined the campaign trail, lending support during meetings with local citizens. The DP candidate canceled his schedule in the capital region and visited Gwangju, a decision that likely reflects the will to cement support in the DP stronghold of the Jeollado provinces ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Regarding calls that Jeolla’s support base for the ruling party is not as strong as it used to be, Lee said the actual polling rate will be different from the current level of support. On Friday, Lee visited a Marine Corps unit in Gimpo, Gyeonggido Province and encouraged troops there. He will also pay a visit to the Korean Medical Association to discuss COVID-19 response measures.

LEE JAE-MYUNG VISITS GWANGJU

