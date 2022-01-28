DRIVER LICENSES IN MOBILE PHONES News Today 입력 2022.01.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.01.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Drivers in Korea can now carry their driving licenses in their mobile phones instead of plastic cards.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "I'd like to access my mobile ID card using this QR code."



When a downloaded app is used to take a snapshot of the QR code, a driver's license is automatically transmitted to the phone. This mobile driver's license has the same validity as the plastic hard copy. They can be used at financial institutions, airports and everywhere else where a driver's license may be required.



[Soundbite] Bang Jin-sol(Goyang resident) : "It was inconvenient when I needed to show my ID card but forgot my wallet. It's good to be able to use an electronic ID card on my phone."



Unlike conventional driving licenses, mobile ones only expose the most essential personal information. When renting a car, they only show driving qualifications. When buying cigarettes or alcohol, they show only the date of birth. Drivers can receive their mobile licenses at designated driving test sites. But, there are some limits. For instance, they can not be issued on corporate phones. Mobile driving licenses are issued free of charge. When a phone is replaced, the license must be received anew. Another way to retrieve the mobile copy is to replace the old license with one containing an IC chip and then scan it directly with your phone. Mobile driving licenses can be accessed at police stations connected to the Seoul Seobu and Daejeon driving test sites. They will be issued nationwide from July after the pilot operation.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hae-chul(Minister of the Interior and Safety) : "Next year, more mobile ID cards will be introduced, including national merit certificates, certificates for people with disabilities, ID cards for teenagers and foreign resident registration cards."



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety says the use of mobile driving licenses is unlikely to cause security concerns. They are based on blockchain technology and their usage history is not transmitted to the central server.

