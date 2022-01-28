BUDDHIST RELICS FAILS TO ATTRACT BIDS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Local auction house K Auction said that two national treasures put up for auction on Thursday failed to attract any bids. The two Buddhist relics were the Portable Shrine of Gilt-bronze Buddha Triad and the Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha Triad with Inscription of Gyemi Year. Their bidding prices started at 2.8 billion and 3.2 billion won respectively. The auction drew attention as the pieces were national treasures and part of Kansong Art Museum’s collection. Despite an unsuccessful sale, K Auction expressed gratitude for the high interest drawn to the event.
