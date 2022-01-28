BUDDHIST RELICS FAILS TO ATTRACT BIDS News Today 입력 2022.01.28 (15:15) 수정 2022.01.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Local auction house K Auction said that two national treasures put up for auction on Thursday failed to attract any bids. The two Buddhist relics were the Portable Shrine of Gilt-bronze Buddha Triad and the Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha Triad with Inscription of Gyemi Year. Their bidding prices started at 2.8 billion and 3.2 billion won respectively. The auction drew attention as the pieces were national treasures and part of Kansong Art Museum’s collection. Despite an unsuccessful sale, K Auction expressed gratitude for the high interest drawn to the event.

BUDDHIST RELICS FAILS TO ATTRACT BIDS

입력 2022-01-28 15:15:03 수정 2022-01-28 16:45:14 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Local auction house K Auction said that two national treasures put up for auction on Thursday failed to attract any bids. The two Buddhist relics were the Portable Shrine of Gilt-bronze Buddha Triad and the Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha Triad with Inscription of Gyemi Year. Their bidding prices started at 2.8 billion and 3.2 billion won respectively. The auction drew attention as the pieces were national treasures and part of Kansong Art Museum’s collection. Despite an unsuccessful sale, K Auction expressed gratitude for the high interest drawn to the event.