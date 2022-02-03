CHANGES IN DIAGNOSTIC METHOD News Today 입력 2022.02.03 (15:12) 수정 2022.02.03 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 diagnostic method has changed from the familiar PCR test to the quick antigen test for most people not in high-risk groups. Also, neighborhood hospitals and clinics are allowed to participate in the COVID-19 testing and treatment process.



[Pkg]



Until now, anyone could have undergone a PCR test at screening centers around the country. But beginning today, only those in the high-risk groups are eligible for a PCR test. They include individuals 60 and older, those who came in close contact with confirmed cases, those who have a doctors’ note and workers at convalescent hospitals and other facilities susceptible to virus transmission. Individuals who do not belong to these groups should receive rapid antigen tests instead and then undergo a subsequent PCR test only when they have tested positive with the former. The rapid antigen test is carried out with a self-testing kit under the supervision of medical staff. When the result is negative, a vaccine pass effective for 24 hours is issued. Also starting today, neighborhood hospitals and clinics are allowed to participate in the testing and treatment procedure. Some 390 clinics specializing in pulmonary medicine and 340 medical institutions designated to treat pulmonary diseases are enlisted first. More hospitals are to be added going forward. The government released this morning a list of hospitals participating in this program and the scope of their testing or treatment responsibility. Disease control authorities explained that a surge in cases due to the spread of the omicron variant had compelled a change in the diagnostic testing system.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "This is an inevitable transition made to promptly diagnose and treat high-risk individuals by selecting and focusing limited resources by selecting and focusing limited resources in order to reduce critical cases and deaths."



Meanwhile, the government banned promotional and solicitation activities at department stores, supermarket franchises and other large businesses exempted from the vaccine pass system. The government will also announce tomorrow, Friday, whether to extend the current level of social distancing measures due to end this week after considering the opinions from varying sectors.

CHANGES IN DIAGNOSTIC METHOD

입력 2022-02-03 15:12:15 수정 2022-02-03 16:47:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 diagnostic method has changed from the familiar PCR test to the quick antigen test for most people not in high-risk groups. Also, neighborhood hospitals and clinics are allowed to participate in the COVID-19 testing and treatment process.



[Pkg]



Until now, anyone could have undergone a PCR test at screening centers around the country. But beginning today, only those in the high-risk groups are eligible for a PCR test. They include individuals 60 and older, those who came in close contact with confirmed cases, those who have a doctors’ note and workers at convalescent hospitals and other facilities susceptible to virus transmission. Individuals who do not belong to these groups should receive rapid antigen tests instead and then undergo a subsequent PCR test only when they have tested positive with the former. The rapid antigen test is carried out with a self-testing kit under the supervision of medical staff. When the result is negative, a vaccine pass effective for 24 hours is issued. Also starting today, neighborhood hospitals and clinics are allowed to participate in the testing and treatment procedure. Some 390 clinics specializing in pulmonary medicine and 340 medical institutions designated to treat pulmonary diseases are enlisted first. More hospitals are to be added going forward. The government released this morning a list of hospitals participating in this program and the scope of their testing or treatment responsibility. Disease control authorities explained that a surge in cases due to the spread of the omicron variant had compelled a change in the diagnostic testing system.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "This is an inevitable transition made to promptly diagnose and treat high-risk individuals by selecting and focusing limited resources by selecting and focusing limited resources in order to reduce critical cases and deaths."



Meanwhile, the government banned promotional and solicitation activities at department stores, supermarket franchises and other large businesses exempted from the vaccine pass system. The government will also announce tomorrow, Friday, whether to extend the current level of social distancing measures due to end this week after considering the opinions from varying sectors.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

