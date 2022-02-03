PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES' FIRST TV DEBATE News Today 입력 2022.02.03 (15:12) 수정 2022.02.03 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



On the political front, four major presidential candidates will hold their first TV debate tonight. The two front-runners, the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung and his People Power Party counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol, are ready for the big match after a failed bid to hold a one-on-one debate. The other two candidates, Sim Sang-jung of the Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, are looking to find their own niche and broaden their presence between the two big wigs.



[Pkg]



​Thursday's presidential debate focuses on these topics real estate, foreign affairs and national security, and jobs and growth. Each candidate gets a turn to name a candidate to answer his or her questions and is allotted enough time to ask and answer questions. Candidates are also allowed to bring reference materials. This was the point of contention between the campaign teams of Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol during the negotiation for a two-way debate. Nearly thirty minutes will be given for free discussion, which is likely to determine who comes out ahead in the first debate. Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung looks to win the debate by showing his readiness to become an economic president. Lee believes demonstrating his ability to carry out policies will enable him to fend off Yoon Suk-yeol’s attacks and make the main opposition candidate fall into his own trap.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Chair, DP Election Committee) : "He is getting ready for the TV debate with an aim to show who is a better-performing candidate and who is more ready with policies."



Yoon plans to emphasize how his policies would differ from the current administration’s and pick apart the feasibility of Lee’s campaign pledges. The PPP nominee is also determined to ask his biggest opponent about his involvement in several allegations such as the Seongnam land development project, dubious contributions to the Seongnam football club, and having someone else pay for his attorney’s fee.



[Soundbite] Lee Yang-soo(Senior Spokesman, PPP Election Committee) : "People are regarding this presidential election as a contest between an unqualified criminal with four convictions and a righteous enforcer of law, between injustice and justice."



However, both seem reluctant to smear each other by bringing up Lee’s cursing match with his sister-in-law or the 7-hour phone call transcript of Yoon’s wife. They fear such mudslinging could adversely impact their chances with undecided voters. The Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jung plans to broaden her presence by collecting questions from ordinary citizens and posing those questions to her opponents. People’s Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo will emphasize that he is morally flawless and most suited to replace the current government.

