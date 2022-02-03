AI ROBOTS ASSIST PEOPLE IN NEED News Today 입력 2022.02.03 (15:12) 수정 2022.02.03 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Socially vulnerable people are struggling amid the pandemic because of decreased access to welfare services provided in person. Artificial intelligence robots that can take care of people with special needs have emerged as an alternative.



[Pkg] ​



This 71-year-old woman has lived alone for almost three decades. Since the start of the pandemic, she's been spending most of her time alone. But recently a new member joined her household.



[Soundbite] "Your stress levels can go down if you hold hands with someone. (Really?) Hold my hands often."



This robot was designed to take care of seniors living in solitude. It notifies when to take medicines, have meals or go outside. With more than six thousand situations inserted in its system, the robot can also hold various conversations.



[Soundbite] Choi Ok-yeon(Daegu resident) : "I find a lot of solace in this robot. It's like my child."



Data shows these robots have also helped reduce depression in more than half of users by working out with them.



[Soundbite] Jeon Kye-seon(Daegu resident) : "It inspires me to carry on. I used to be very depressed every day. But this robot is like a good son."



An AI service that makes phone calls to middle-aged and elderly people living alone to check on them will debut in March.



[Soundbite] (AI welfare service) : "Is anything troubling you today? (I am worried because of COVID-19.)"



If the recipient does not answer the phone or there is an emergency, the service is immediately connected to a public official in charge of that person to swiftly respond.



[Soundbite] Won Kyung-ja(Daegu City Govt) : "This technology allows us to provide welfare services without personal contact even during the pandemic and monitor socially vulnerable residents to prevent fatal incidents resulting from living in solitude."



Non-contact welfare services using advanced technology have emerged as an alternative for the socially vulnerable.

입력 2022-02-03

