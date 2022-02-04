CANDIDATES CLASH OVER NATIONAL SECURITY News Today 입력 2022.02.04 (15:14) 수정 2022.02.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Presidential candidates had differing ideas about national security, particularly about how to deal with North Korean nuclear and missile threats. They argued about the placement the terminal high altitude area defense system, better known simply as THAAD, or the possibility of preemptive strike.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung attacked his rival by claiming that an additional placement of the THAAD anti-missile defense system is ineffective and that it would only ruin the economy.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "THAAD is not suited to the capital region. I can’t understand why he wants to place it again to China’s protest and ruin the economy."



While stressing the importance of the Seoul-Washington alliance, Lee also added that the problem should be addressed with practical diplomacy. He proposed to build a Korean-style missile defense system, in place of THAAD that is fiercely opposed by China.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Didn’t we suffer an annual loss of KRW 22 tn because of THAAD? It is important to keep that from happening again."



In retaliation, People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, who had pledged to place more THAAD rockets, emphasized that it was for national security, but didn’t elaborate much about the specific location in mind.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Only when national security is strong, stock prices can remain stable and reduce Korea’s so-called ‘country risk’."



He also explained that the reason he mentioned the possibility of preemptive strike was not to wage war, but to defend peace.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Kill chain, what they call preemptive strikes, is to deter war and defend peace."



Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung’s solution to North Korea’s missile threat was resuming dialogue.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "Dialogue is desperately needed. I believe the U.S.-DPRK talks should resume as per the bilateral agreement signed in Singapore in 2018."



People’s Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo pledged to deter North Korea’s nuclear threat by strengthening national security, particularly by beefing up strategic weapons and sharing American nuclear arsenals.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Pres. Candidate) : "ROK-U.S. nuclear sharing agreement would allow South Korea to use American nuclear weapons in Guam or Okinawa. I propose to strengthen that agreement."



Following the debate, the Democratic Party claimed that Lee Jae-myung demonstrated his impressive governing capacity while the opposition PPP said that Yoon responded well to security issues and seemed poised. The Justice Party said that Sim showed why a progressive party is needed in Korean politics and the People’s Party said that Ahn Cheol-soo appeared trustworthy as a hard-working problem solver.

입력 2022-02-04

