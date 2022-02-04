FIRST DAY OF TESTING AT LOCAL CLINICS News Today 입력 2022.02.04 (15:14) 수정 2022.02.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has promised that the public would be able to get tested and treated for Covid-19 at local clinics once the Omicron response is implemented. But on the first day, few community clinics were prepared to test, examine and treat coronavirus patients.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "(How can I help you?) I'm feeling discomfort in my throat."



A patient suspected to have contracted Covid-19 receives a rapid antigen test at a respiratory clinic in Seoul. The public can get tested and treated at nearby clinics. This is much more convenient than having to visit screening stations.



[Soundbite] Chang Min-kyung(Seoul resident) : "It's quick and simple. I heard the results come out quickly."



The government announced a list of community clinics that can handle coronavirus patients - 391 respiratory hospitals and 208 community clinics. On Thursday, the first day of the Omicron response implementation, quite a few community clinics were still unprepared. Some had not even received test kits yet.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-hoon(Yongin Medical Association) : "Most of the hospitals couldn't test patients because they had no rapid test kits."



Many of the clinics are lacking safety measures, such as separating Covid-19 patients from regular ones and disposing contaminated waste.



[Soundbite] (Otorhinolaryngologist) : "Many community clinics have only one entrance, which makes it difficult to separate patients completely."



Only 60 percent of the designated clinics actually received Covid-19 patients on Thursday.



[Soundbite] (Otorhinolaryngologist) : "If the number of patients receiving at-home treatment surges, hospitals may become overwhelmed. If this situation lasts too long, it will be difficult both physically and mentally."



Some of the listed clinics only provide rapid antigen tests but no at-home treatment for the infected. The government vowed to expand hospitals that treat coronavirus patients.

