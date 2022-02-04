AI IN AGRICULTURE News Today 입력 2022.02.04 (15:14) 수정 2022.02.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Agriculture is one of the industries where artificial intelligence is emerging as a game changer. AI-based crop management programs have made work much easier and increased crop yields immensely. But the challenge is expanding the basis for AI farming.



[Pkg]



​A greenhouse that grows tomatoes. It is equipped with assorted sensors and equipment that are automated to find the optimal temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels for tomato cultivation. This was made possible by AI. Thanks to the AI-based optimal environment guidance system developed by the Rural Development Administration, this farm was able to increase its yield by more than ten percent. The data accessed by the farm are the secrets master farmers had accumulated over several decades.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-man(Tomato Farmer) : "Damage from pests and diseases have definitely declined. Tomatoes have become healthier and bigger."



AI is particularly helpful to novice farmers. This farmer who started strawberry farming just three years ago simply followed the instructions accessed from the system. The end result: 25% more yield than neighboring farmers.



[Soundbite] Lee Sun-ja(Strawberry Farmer) : "I experienced lots of trials and errors. But now I save a lot of time and everything has become easier because I can control the environment with the computer."



However, AI can be used only in smart farms for now. The environment can be changed only when sensors obtain data from one’s own farm to be compared with the data provided by the AI system.



[Soundbite] Lee Hye-rim(Researcher, Rural Development Administration) : "It is best to have a smart farm system installed. If there isn’t one, a farmer can set up basic environmental sensors to use the system."



The RDA plans to provide AI data for more than nine crops within the next five years. Currently, the AI-based farming service is limited to tomatoes, strawberries and paprika.

News Today

