CONCERNS OVER AT-HOME TREATMENTS

[Anchor Lead]



A record number of people are testing positive for COVID-19 every day. With more than 10,000 new cases being treated at home daily, the government’s capacity to handle such cases may soon be overwhelmed.



[Pkg]



Health authorities announced that the positive test rate for COVID-19 stands at 26.0%. The rate was below 10% as recently as the end of last month, but the figure rose above 10% for the first time on February 3rd. The number has now more than doubled in just four days. That means that one out of four people tested had contracted the virus. But Covid-19 could be spreading quietly among those who have not been tested.



[Soundbite] Prof. Eom Joong-sik(Gachon Univ. Gil Medical Center) : "There is a risk that people who are not tested may be spreading the virus to others."



With a surge in cases, the number of people being treated at home is also hitting a record high every day. As of midnight, such cases came to roughly 146,000. The number has risen by more than 10,000 everyday for four straight days. Health authorities say they could oversee about 163,000 cases per day, but the figure is likely to exceed that capacity in a few days. This is why experts are calling for the at-home treatment system to be available mainly for high-risk groups.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Jae-hun(College of Medicine, Gachon Univ.) : "Individuals who have been fully vaccinated, have no underlying conditions and are young and healthy should rest in isolation rather than being treated."



The current level of social distancing measures have been extended for two more weeks. Private gatherings will still be limited to six people and cafes and restaurants will have to close at 9 p.m. Department stores, supermarkets, and private academies exempted from the vaccine pass system must implement tougher disease control measures, such as banning promotional activities, like free-sample stands, and installing dividers. Measures for the upcoming new school year were announced earlier today. Education authorities will allow students to come to school as usual but they'll be required to conduct PCR or rapid antigen tests to stop the spread of the omicron variant.

