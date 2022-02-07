기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

TRILATERAL DISCUSSIONS ON N.KOREA
입력 2022.02.07 (15:15) 수정 2022.02.07 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Foreign Ministry says top nucler envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs in Hawaii on this Thursday. Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will sit down together with his U.S and Japanese counterparts for the first time in four months since last October. The three envoys are expected to hold in-depth discussions on the current Korean Peninsula situation and ways to resume dialogue with the North quickly.
  • TRILATERAL DISCUSSIONS ON N.KOREA
    • 입력 2022-02-07 15:15:28
    • 수정2022-02-07 16:45:33
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Foreign Ministry says top nucler envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs in Hawaii on this Thursday. Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will sit down together with his U.S and Japanese counterparts for the first time in four months since last October. The three envoys are expected to hold in-depth discussions on the current Korean Peninsula situation and ways to resume dialogue with the North quickly.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!