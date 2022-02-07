TRILATERAL DISCUSSIONS ON N.KOREA News Today 입력 2022.02.07 (15:15) 수정 2022.02.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Foreign Ministry says top nucler envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs in Hawaii on this Thursday. Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will sit down together with his U.S and Japanese counterparts for the first time in four months since last October. The three envoys are expected to hold in-depth discussions on the current Korean Peninsula situation and ways to resume dialogue with the North quickly.

