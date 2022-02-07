기사 본문 영역

RADAR SENSOR TECH FOR RESCUE WORKERS
입력 2022.02.07 (15:15)
[Anchor Lead]

It is quite difficult to remove debris and save lives in disasters such as fires, explosions or structure collapses. Now a team of researchers has developed a cutting-edge radar sensor technology that enables rescue workers to save lives more efficiently.

[Pkg]

When a person enters a cubicle, a radar sensor detects bio signals and sends them to a computer. When a ball wrapped in aluminum foil swings, the radar senses the movement and accurately locates its position. The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute developed this human life detection system based on high-precision frequency modulated continuous waves radar sensor and impulse radio ultra wide band radar sensor technologies. These technologies are able to sense movements and bio signals such as breathing and heartbeats from behind the walls or under debris.

[Soundbite] Lee Ja-yol(Senior Researcher, ETRI) : "A person’s chest and abdomen move slightly when breathing. Human eyes cannot see it but the movement is quite big when seen in frequency."

If this sensor technology is miniaturized, it could accurately locate people who need to be rescued in fires, explosions, and cave-ins. The technology is expected to speed up rescue missions and ensure safety for paramedics.

[Soundbite] Park Pil-jae(Senior Researcher, ETRI) : "The sensor can be attached to firefighters’ helmets or gear to help with their rescue work."

ETRI plans to make a prototype to be used in disaster sites and conduct trial tests with actual users.
