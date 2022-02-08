CONCERNS OVER VOTING AMID PANDEMIC News Today 입력 2022.02.08 (15:14) 수정 2022.02.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The continuing pandemic is predicted to be a crucial variable in the upcoming presidential election. Currently, it is impossible to cast their ballots if people test positive for COVID-19 before the election day on March 9. With the current rapid pace of Omicron infections, hundreds of thousands of voters will not be able to exercise their right to vote. The political sector is now in discussion to address the issue.



[Pkg]



The issue at stake is those who test positive before election day on March 9 but after early voting has been completed on March 4 and 5. Under the current system, it is impossible for COVID-19 patients to visit polling venues and cast their ballots directly on election day, since there are no designated separate voting sites for those who have been infected. As the nation is predicted to add over 130,000 new cases a day, at least 400,000 voters will likely be blocked from exercising their right to vote. The situation is similar for most of those who will have come into close contact with COVID-19 patients that would only be allowed to vote after 6 p.m. The number is significant enough to determine the result of the election in this neck and neck race. It can lead to disputes over fairness and the legitimacy of the election.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jae-mook(Hankuk Univ. of Foreign Studies) : "No one knows who COVID-19 patients would vote for. This issue should be taken seriously, as there could be political and social confusion like whether or not the candidates would accept the election result."



The political sector is proposing various options like extending voting days or introducing drive-thru voting. But they require major procedural steps and a revision of the election law.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-joong(DP Election Committee Co-chair) : "Bipartisan cooperation is necessary to guarantee that COVID-19 patients and those under isolation can exercise their right to vote."



[Soundbite] Kwon Young-se(PPP Election Committee director) : "The right to vote is the most inviolable right. It is necessary to devise measures to address the issue, which people can trust."



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "The right to vote is the most inviolable right. It is necessary to devise measures to address the issue, which people can trust."



The government will make a decision at a ministerial meeting next week.

CONCERNS OVER VOTING AMID PANDEMIC

입력 2022-02-08 15:14:14 수정 2022-02-08 16:46:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The continuing pandemic is predicted to be a crucial variable in the upcoming presidential election. Currently, it is impossible to cast their ballots if people test positive for COVID-19 before the election day on March 9. With the current rapid pace of Omicron infections, hundreds of thousands of voters will not be able to exercise their right to vote. The political sector is now in discussion to address the issue.



[Pkg]



The issue at stake is those who test positive before election day on March 9 but after early voting has been completed on March 4 and 5. Under the current system, it is impossible for COVID-19 patients to visit polling venues and cast their ballots directly on election day, since there are no designated separate voting sites for those who have been infected. As the nation is predicted to add over 130,000 new cases a day, at least 400,000 voters will likely be blocked from exercising their right to vote. The situation is similar for most of those who will have come into close contact with COVID-19 patients that would only be allowed to vote after 6 p.m. The number is significant enough to determine the result of the election in this neck and neck race. It can lead to disputes over fairness and the legitimacy of the election.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jae-mook(Hankuk Univ. of Foreign Studies) : "No one knows who COVID-19 patients would vote for. This issue should be taken seriously, as there could be political and social confusion like whether or not the candidates would accept the election result."



The political sector is proposing various options like extending voting days or introducing drive-thru voting. But they require major procedural steps and a revision of the election law.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-joong(DP Election Committee Co-chair) : "Bipartisan cooperation is necessary to guarantee that COVID-19 patients and those under isolation can exercise their right to vote."



[Soundbite] Kwon Young-se(PPP Election Committee director) : "The right to vote is the most inviolable right. It is necessary to devise measures to address the issue, which people can trust."



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "The right to vote is the most inviolable right. It is necessary to devise measures to address the issue, which people can trust."



The government will make a decision at a ministerial meeting next week.