LEE WORKS ON SWAYING MODERATE VOTERS News Today 입력 2022.02.08 (15:14) 수정 2022.02.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is focusing his efforts on swaying undecided and moderate voters. On Tuesday he meet with former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-jun. He pledged political neutrality when choosing human resources and devising policies.



[Pkg]



Last Sunday Lee Jae-myung met with former PPP election committee chief Kim Chong-in, who had parted ways with PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "When he was heading the PPP's election committee, I would call him to seek his advice. We're very close."



On Monday Lee met with former Bareun Party Rep. Lee Sang-don. On Tuesday he's scheduled to meet with former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-jun. By meeting with seasoned politicians from both sides of the aisle, Lee seems to want to show that his election camp is willing to embrace moderates.



[Soundbite] Kang Hun-shik(DP Election Committee) : "He said we need a political and economic reshuffle to overcome the crisis, as well as a unified government with the cabinet consisting of ordinary people."



Lee has obtained endorsement from 104 former senior officials from the Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hun and Moon Jae-in administrations. Lee is trying show his competency and readiness to serve as president through their support as well as to promote unity among liberals. Former Bank of Korea Governor Park Seung, who also endorsed Lee, said the Moon administration chose the right direction but lacked pragmatism. Lee responded by saying he would adopt any policies needed to make people's lives better.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "When it comes to human resources and policies, we need a unified government regardless of political inclinations. The cabinet must consist of the members of the ordinary public."



Lee's promises to take responsibility for the DP government's achievements and mistakes are believed to target voters who support Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in but do not endorse him yet. On Tuesday, Lee met with small business owners at a traditional market in Seoul to discuss compensation for their losses stemming from the pandemic as well as the easing of business restrictions.

