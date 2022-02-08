기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The ruling Democratic Party’s election chief Woo Sang-ho said in a radio program Tuesday that presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is lagging behind in the race and controversy surrounding his wife was considerably affecting his support rate. The lawmaker said issues concerning employees of the secretary’s office when Lee was governor of Gyeonggido Province are also having an impact and the DP is seriously regarding this matter. But he added the election camp believes explanations and apologies offered so far represent an adequate level of response considering the lack of direct involvement.
The ruling Democratic Party’s election chief Woo Sang-ho said in a radio program Tuesday that presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is lagging behind in the race and controversy surrounding his wife was considerably affecting his support rate. The lawmaker said issues concerning employees of the secretary’s office when Lee was governor of Gyeonggido Province are also having an impact and the DP is seriously regarding this matter. But he added the election camp believes explanations and apologies offered so far represent an adequate level of response considering the lack of direct involvement.
- DP CHIEF ON LEE'S SUPPORT RATE
-
- 입력 2022-02-08 15:14:15
- 수정2022-02-08 16:46:20
[Anchor Lead]
The ruling Democratic Party’s election chief Woo Sang-ho said in a radio program Tuesday that presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is lagging behind in the race and controversy surrounding his wife was considerably affecting his support rate. The lawmaker said issues concerning employees of the secretary’s office when Lee was governor of Gyeonggido Province are also having an impact and the DP is seriously regarding this matter. But he added the election camp believes explanations and apologies offered so far represent an adequate level of response considering the lack of direct involvement.
The ruling Democratic Party’s election chief Woo Sang-ho said in a radio program Tuesday that presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is lagging behind in the race and controversy surrounding his wife was considerably affecting his support rate. The lawmaker said issues concerning employees of the secretary’s office when Lee was governor of Gyeonggido Province are also having an impact and the DP is seriously regarding this matter. But he added the election camp believes explanations and apologies offered so far represent an adequate level of response considering the lack of direct involvement.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-