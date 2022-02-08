DP CHIEF ON LEE'S SUPPORT RATE

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

The ruling Democratic Party’s election chief Woo Sang-ho said in a radio program Tuesday that presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is lagging behind in the race and controversy surrounding his wife was considerably affecting his support rate. The lawmaker said issues concerning employees of the secretary’s office when Lee was governor of Gyeonggido Province are also having an impact and the DP is seriously regarding this matter. But he added the election camp believes explanations and apologies offered so far represent an adequate level of response considering the lack of direct involvement.
[Anchor Lead]

The ruling Democratic Party’s election chief Woo Sang-ho said in a radio program Tuesday that presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is lagging behind in the race and controversy surrounding his wife was considerably affecting his support rate. The lawmaker said issues concerning employees of the secretary’s office when Lee was governor of Gyeonggido Province are also having an impact and the DP is seriously regarding this matter. But he added the election camp believes explanations and apologies offered so far represent an adequate level of response considering the lack of direct involvement.
