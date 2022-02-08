PPP ON UNIFYING WITH AHN CHEOL-SOO News Today 입력 2022.02.08 (15:14) 수정 2022.02.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party has begun to speak out about unifying the presidential candidacy with People’s Party contender Ahn Cheol-soo. Its candidate Yoon Suk-yeol says he will not rule out that possibility. On the campaign trail, Yoon also met with businesspeople and laid out his vision for the Korean economy.



[Pkg]



In a meeting with local businesspeople, Yoon Suk-yeol presented the notion of “dynamic, innovative growth” as his economic vision. In a time when the industrial structure is undergoing change, he pledged to guarantee free corporate activity and development of cutting edge technology to induce a great leap forward in economic growth.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I believe dynamic innovative growth, achieved through spearheading cutting edge technology, is attaining a sustainable, virtuous cycle of growth and welfare."



He stressed that the role of the government will not go beyond building nfrastructure and overseeing market fairness. On work hours, he said even if the 52-hour workweek rule is maintained on a yearly average basis, maintaining flexible terms is crucial depending on different sectors and agreements reached between labor and management. Meanwhile within the People Power Party’s election headquarters, the possibility of fielding a joint candidate for the wider opposition bloc has begun to be openly mentioned. Such remarks include the notion that the party is open to that scenario and if it happens, it should be carried out in a low key manner. Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol himself also did not rule out the possibility.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I said a unified candidacy won’t be ruled out. I’ll only say that much. There’s nothing more to say. Didn’t I say that I won’t talk about it?"



He went further to say that it should be up to the two candidates to decide on how to unify the candidacy. This could mean the two contenders holding direct, conclusive talks on the matter rather than opting for the usual method of public opinion polls which requires tedious negotiations. On Tuesday, Yoon unveiled policy pledges for the science and technology fields. In the afternoon, he will meet with taxi drivers to listen to their grievances.

