AFGHANS STARTS NEW LIFE IN S.KOREA

[Anchor Lead]



Last August, hundreds of Afghan special contributors fled their Taliban-ruled country and arrived in South Korea through a dramatic transport operation. They stayed at temporary shelters and received training to adapt to life in Korea. They have finally found jobs in Korea and started a new life.



[Pkg]



A group of Afghan people board a bus with their families. They are now leaving Yeosu for Ulsan where they will work for subcontractors of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. They are moved by the gesture and express their appreciation in Korean.



[Soundbite] "Good bye. (Bye.) Yes. Thank you."



Children look sad as they share good-bye's.



[Soundbite] (Representative of Afghan special contributors) : "We will never forget the special favors and help given to us. We will work hard."



Twenty-nine Afghan evacuees have found jobs this time. Including their family members, 157 Afghan people will begin a new life in Ulsan. They moved into an employees’ residence of Hyundai Heavy Industries. Last August, some 390 Afghan people were airlifted to South Korea through the so-called Miracle Operation. Since early January, 349 evacuees have left the shelter and settled in Incheon, Ulsan and Gimpo. Four new babies were born during their stay at the shelter. Some local residents express concerns about the foreigners’ relocation. But the government is asking them to accept the evacuees with warmth.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "These are special contributors who helped the Korean embassy, hospital and vocational training center in Afghanistan. I will be grateful if they are warmly embraced as members of Korean society."



The remaining 40 Afghan people will leave the shelter this week to settle in local communities.

