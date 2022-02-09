기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
New rules took effect on Wed. for those who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and those who come into close contact with the infected. The public is confused by frequent changes in isolation rules.
[Pkg]
Starting Wednesday, those who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and those who come into close contact with the infected must isolate for seven days. This applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status or symptoms. Self-isolation begins from the day when a sample is collected. If a person had his or her sample collected on the 1st of the month and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on the 2nd, his or her isolation period lasts until the midnight of the 7th of the month. There is no need to receive a PCR test before isolation is lifted. Rules for close contacts have also changed. From Wednesday., fully vaccinated people who come into close contact with the infected need not self-quarantine. This also applies to family members who are living together with a member that contracted COVID-19. However, those who develop symptoms such as a fever or difficulty breathing should contact their local public health center and get tested. People who have been quarantined should avoid contact with people from high-risk groups three days after their isolation requirement is fulfilled and follow daily safety precautions.
[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs(Feb. 7)) : "Even if seven days have passed after diagnosis, the possibility of infection still cannot be ruled out."
The unvaccinated who are living with the infected as well as those from vulnerable facilities must isolate for the same period as the infected. Vulnerable facilities include nursing hospitals and homes as well as psychiatric hospitals and facilities for the disabled. They must receive a PCR test prior to having their isolation status lifted. The new guidelines also apply to those whose quarantine began before Wednesday.
- NEW GUIDELINES FOR QUARANTINE
