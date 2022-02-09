VOTING RULES AMID OMICRON News Today 입력 2022.02.09 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.09 (17:11)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



If the Omicron wave continues, hundreds of thousands of people could be unable to cast their votes at the presidential election slated for March 9. Rival parties have agreed to amend the law to allow voters infected with COVID-19 and those self-isolating to visit polling stations separately within three hours after official voting hours on the day of the election.



[Pkg]



Voters who get infected with COVID-19 between March 5, when early voting ends, and the day of election on March 9 could have trouble casting their votes. There are no polling stations planned for the infected. Health authorities say the number of voters blocked from voting during the four given days could surpass hundreds of thousands. President Moon Jae-in has ordered measures to ensure that infected and self-isolating voters can exercise their voting rights. The National Assembly has begun amending the relevant laws. All political parties have agreed to allow infected and self-isolating voters to cast their ballots between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on election day after the official voting hours.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director(Feb. 7)) : "Using KF94 masks and disinfecting hands is enough. We will make the best use of our guidelines."



[Soundbite] Rep. Shin Hyun-young(Democratic Party) : "Have you considered letting the infected cast their ballots in person as long as they wear their masks properly?"



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director(Feb. 7)) : "Yes, we're considering that as well."



Rival parties convened a meeting of the Special Committee on Political Reform on Wednesday to discuss the bill on guaranteeing the political rights of COVID-19 patients. They discussed allowing infected voters to vote by mail and installing temporary polling stations. There were no serious disagreements among the parties. The National Election Commission and the relevant authorities have agreed to let infected and self-isolating voters cast their ballots after 6 p.m. on election day and the second day of early voting. This will require 8.5 billion won in funding.

VOTING RULES AMID OMICRON

입력 2022-02-09 15:04:43 수정 2022-02-09 17:11:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



If the Omicron wave continues, hundreds of thousands of people could be unable to cast their votes at the presidential election slated for March 9. Rival parties have agreed to amend the law to allow voters infected with COVID-19 and those self-isolating to visit polling stations separately within three hours after official voting hours on the day of the election.



[Pkg]



Voters who get infected with COVID-19 between March 5, when early voting ends, and the day of election on March 9 could have trouble casting their votes. There are no polling stations planned for the infected. Health authorities say the number of voters blocked from voting during the four given days could surpass hundreds of thousands. President Moon Jae-in has ordered measures to ensure that infected and self-isolating voters can exercise their voting rights. The National Assembly has begun amending the relevant laws. All political parties have agreed to allow infected and self-isolating voters to cast their ballots between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on election day after the official voting hours.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director(Feb. 7)) : "Using KF94 masks and disinfecting hands is enough. We will make the best use of our guidelines."



[Soundbite] Rep. Shin Hyun-young(Democratic Party) : "Have you considered letting the infected cast their ballots in person as long as they wear their masks properly?"



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director(Feb. 7)) : "Yes, we're considering that as well."



Rival parties convened a meeting of the Special Committee on Political Reform on Wednesday to discuss the bill on guaranteeing the political rights of COVID-19 patients. They discussed allowing infected voters to vote by mail and installing temporary polling stations. There were no serious disagreements among the parties. The National Election Commission and the relevant authorities have agreed to let infected and self-isolating voters cast their ballots after 6 p.m. on election day and the second day of early voting. This will require 8.5 billion won in funding.