[Anchor Lead]



In reference to uniting with People’s Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said in today’s newspaper interview that if they trusted each other and shared the goal of replacing the current government, they could unify in just ten minutes or even while drinking coffee. Yoon said that he would not set up a candidate unification committee to negotiate, and would rather prefer to do it suddenly. He nonetheless refrained from speaking about how they are going to unite or put a time limit on the negotiation.

The Korean government won in a World Trade Organization dispute over the United States’ safeguard on washing machines. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy said that the ruling was announced in today’s WTO panel report. According to the WTO panel, Washington failed to demonstrate any logical and valid grounds to support its claim that American washer companies suffered losses from increased washer imports. An executive of a Korean appliance maker said that the ruling would play a positive role in preventing the abuse of safeguard measures.

Hyunda Motor is attempting to enter the Japanese passenger vehicle market again after it pulled out of Japan in 2009. Korea’s premier automobile maker announced yesterday in Tokyo that it plans to release its green car models, the Nexo and the Ioniq 5, in Japan. Hyundai Motor has sold only buses and commercial vehicles since it withdrew from the Japanese passenger car market at the end of 2009.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-02-09 15:04:44 수정 2022-02-09 17:01:39 News Today

