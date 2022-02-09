BODIES OF ALL MISSING WORKERS FOUND News Today 입력 2022.02.09 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.09 (17:08)

[Anchor Lead]



The body of the last missing person from an apartment collapse site in Gwangju was retrieved Tuesday. With six missing workers now all found 29 days after the collapse, follow-up measures to the disaster are expected to pick up speed.



[Pkg]



It was around 7:40 pm Tuesday when rescue workers pulled the last-remaining body from the rubble at the site of the Gwangju apartment collapse. The body was first discovered on February 1 on the 26th floor of the damaged building. It took one week to recover it due to piles of concrete. Search operations for six workers who went missing after the collapse have now ended. The search took nearly a month.



[Soundbite] Go Min-ja(Gwangju City emergency rescue control team) : "All 6 people have been found after 29 days. May the deceased rest in peace."



The families had stayed on the site hoping for a miracle. A group representing the victims' families extended their gratitude to the rescue workers and onsite officials for their efforts even amid concerns of the structure crumbling further. But the families said they will put off funeral procedures until Hyundai Development Company apologizes in a responsible manner and promises sufficient compensation.



[Soundbite] An Jeong-ho(Family representative) : "There will be no funeral or incense burning until Hyundai Development Company gives a proper apology and promises compensation. Until then, we will continue to stay in the tent."



There’s also a host of issues to be addressed in the aftermath of accident. Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-sup vowed utmost efforts to conduct safety inspections of the apartment complex and engage in compensation negotiations with businesses operating in the affected area.



[Soundbite] Lee Yong-sup(Gwangju Mayor) : "The city will select an agency specializing in safety inspections to request a thorough examination. Then a decision will be made whether to resume construction or demolish the building."



Meanwhile an investigation committee under the land ministry was to collect some concrete samples from the site on Wednesday to test the strength of the material. A police investigation also continues as related parties are being questioned. So far, 11 individuals have been booked.

