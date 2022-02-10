CHANGES IN AT-HOME TREATMENTS News Today 입력 2022.02.10 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.10 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



From Thurs. at-home treatment for COVID-19 patients will focus on people who require intensive care. All other patients can seek medical help if they develop symptoms.



[Pkg]



The number of Covid-19 patients receiving at-home treatment has nearly doubled from the previous week to more than 174,177. From Thursday, Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at home will be classified into two categories, either "intensive care" or "regular." The intensive care group includes patients selected by local governments among those eligible for oral antiviral pills, people 60 and older, as well as those 50 and up with underlying conditions. They will be monitored on a daily basis and will be provided with at-home treatment kits.



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-kyun(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "Patients with diabetes or serious cardiovascular diseases are already being transported to hospitals or quarantine centers when necessary."



About 80 percent of at-home treatment patients are classified as "regular." They must exercise self-care and contact community clinics by phone if they develop symptoms to seek advice or receive a prescription. These patients can have their prescriptions filled out with the help of their relatives living together or local public health centers. At-home treatment consultation centers operated around the clock by local governments also opened on Thursday.



[Soundbite] "Ask them which district they are calling from and what symptoms they have..."



Some are worried that consultation centers, which opened hastily, might become overwhelmed if COVID-19 cases surge.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-young(Seonam Hospital) : "We have created a system that allows patients to leave their numbers. so we can call them back when they can't reach us."



Some local governments still lack preparation.



[Soundbite] Local government official(VOICE MODIFIED) : "There should be no errors when providing consultations, even if these centers were set up in a rush."



With community centers being also involved in at-home treatment, collaboration among varying hospitals and local clinics is more crucial than ever before.

CHANGES IN AT-HOME TREATMENTS

입력 2022-02-10 15:04:23 수정 2022-02-10 16:47:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



From Thurs. at-home treatment for COVID-19 patients will focus on people who require intensive care. All other patients can seek medical help if they develop symptoms.



[Pkg]



The number of Covid-19 patients receiving at-home treatment has nearly doubled from the previous week to more than 174,177. From Thursday, Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at home will be classified into two categories, either "intensive care" or "regular." The intensive care group includes patients selected by local governments among those eligible for oral antiviral pills, people 60 and older, as well as those 50 and up with underlying conditions. They will be monitored on a daily basis and will be provided with at-home treatment kits.



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-kyun(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "Patients with diabetes or serious cardiovascular diseases are already being transported to hospitals or quarantine centers when necessary."



About 80 percent of at-home treatment patients are classified as "regular." They must exercise self-care and contact community clinics by phone if they develop symptoms to seek advice or receive a prescription. These patients can have their prescriptions filled out with the help of their relatives living together or local public health centers. At-home treatment consultation centers operated around the clock by local governments also opened on Thursday.



[Soundbite] "Ask them which district they are calling from and what symptoms they have..."



Some are worried that consultation centers, which opened hastily, might become overwhelmed if COVID-19 cases surge.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-young(Seonam Hospital) : "We have created a system that allows patients to leave their numbers. so we can call them back when they can't reach us."



Some local governments still lack preparation.



[Soundbite] Local government official(VOICE MODIFIED) : "There should be no errors when providing consultations, even if these centers were set up in a rush."



With community centers being also involved in at-home treatment, collaboration among varying hospitals and local clinics is more crucial than ever before.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

