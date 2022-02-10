기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal, the Democratic Party insisted that Kim likely was the largest shareholder in the company as of 2010, apart from specially related persons including its chairman Kwon Oh-soo. The ruling party said in a press release that Kim would have known about the manipulation scheme and had considerable influence on it with her 820,000 shares, which amounted to 7.5 percent of the car dealer’s stocks circulated on the market.
Regarding Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal, the Democratic Party insisted that Kim likely was the largest shareholder in the company as of 2010, apart from specially related persons including its chairman Kwon Oh-soo. The ruling party said in a press release that Kim would have known about the manipulation scheme and had considerable influence on it with her 820,000 shares, which amounted to 7.5 percent of the car dealer’s stocks circulated on the market.
- DP ON ALLEGATIONS OVER KIM KEON-HEE
-
- 입력 2022-02-10 15:04:25
- 수정2022-02-10 16:47:27
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal, the Democratic Party insisted that Kim likely was the largest shareholder in the company as of 2010, apart from specially related persons including its chairman Kwon Oh-soo. The ruling party said in a press release that Kim would have known about the manipulation scheme and had considerable influence on it with her 820,000 shares, which amounted to 7.5 percent of the car dealer’s stocks circulated on the market.
Regarding Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal, the Democratic Party insisted that Kim likely was the largest shareholder in the company as of 2010, apart from specially related persons including its chairman Kwon Oh-soo. The ruling party said in a press release that Kim would have known about the manipulation scheme and had considerable influence on it with her 820,000 shares, which amounted to 7.5 percent of the car dealer’s stocks circulated on the market.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-