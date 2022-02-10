DP ON ALLEGATIONS OVER KIM KEON-HEE News Today 입력 2022.02.10 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.10 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal, the Democratic Party insisted that Kim likely was the largest shareholder in the company as of 2010, apart from specially related persons including its chairman Kwon Oh-soo. The ruling party said in a press release that Kim would have known about the manipulation scheme and had considerable influence on it with her 820,000 shares, which amounted to 7.5 percent of the car dealer’s stocks circulated on the market.

DP ON ALLEGATIONS OVER KIM KEON-HEE

입력 2022-02-10 15:04:25 수정 2022-02-10 16:47:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal, the Democratic Party insisted that Kim likely was the largest shareholder in the company as of 2010, apart from specially related persons including its chairman Kwon Oh-soo. The ruling party said in a press release that Kim would have known about the manipulation scheme and had considerable influence on it with her 820,000 shares, which amounted to 7.5 percent of the car dealer’s stocks circulated on the market.