기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DP ON ALLEGATIONS OVER KIM KEON-HEE
입력 2022.02.10 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.10 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Regarding Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal, the Democratic Party insisted that Kim likely was the largest shareholder in the company as of 2010, apart from specially related persons including its chairman Kwon Oh-soo. The ruling party said in a press release that Kim would have known about the manipulation scheme and had considerable influence on it with her 820,000 shares, which amounted to 7.5 percent of the car dealer’s stocks circulated on the market.
  • DP ON ALLEGATIONS OVER KIM KEON-HEE
    • 입력 2022-02-10 15:04:25
    • 수정2022-02-10 16:47:27
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Regarding Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal, the Democratic Party insisted that Kim likely was the largest shareholder in the company as of 2010, apart from specially related persons including its chairman Kwon Oh-soo. The ruling party said in a press release that Kim would have known about the manipulation scheme and had considerable influence on it with her 820,000 shares, which amounted to 7.5 percent of the car dealer’s stocks circulated on the market.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!