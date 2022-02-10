YOON ON INVESTIGATING CORRUPT OFFICIALS News Today 입력 2022.02.10 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.10 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol has triggered controversy by vowing to investigate corrupt figures from the Moon Jae-in administration if he becomes president. The Democratic Party called his remarks "a declaration of political retaliation." In an unprecedented move Cheong Wa Dae has also expressed discontent.



[Pkg]



In an interview with the Korea Joongang Daily on Wednesday, PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol said he would make sure to investigate corrupt officials from the incumbent administration if he is elected. He added those from the Moon Jae-in administration who have committed irregularities must be punished by law. But he said the president must not meddle. When asked if that constitutes political retaliation, Yoon asked back if the investigations he conducted into former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye in the early stages of the incumbent administration were the acts of political retaliation ordered by Moon.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "If you call that ‘Retaliation’, then what you do to deal with corruption is right and what others do is ‘Retaliation’. That's not right."



Some believe Yoon might carry out retaliatory investigations with the help of prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, his close friend. The PPP candidate described Han as someone who has been fighting the Moon administration like a freedom fighter. The ruling party called Yoon's remarks "a blatant declaration of political retaliation."



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Director, DP Election Committee) : "Targeting retaliation at Moon Jae-in administration is tantamount to creating national chaos and conflict."



Former DP chief Lee Hae-chan blasted Yoon by saying if there is any corruption in the Moon administration, it is mostly Yoon's responsibility. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung also supported his criticism.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "His words may be construed as a willingness to carry out political retaliation. It's quite surprising and regrettable."



Cheong Wa Dae expressed strong discontent with Yoon's remarks by saying he has crossed the line. Yoon rebutted by saying there is no need to be so angry as long as there is nothing to be worried about.

