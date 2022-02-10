NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.02.10 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.10 (16:47)

President Moon Jae-in has demanded an apology from Yoon Suk-yeol for promising to investigate any possible irregularities and wrongdoings committed under the current government if he is elected president. Senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said in a news briefing that Moon made the demand in a meeting with his aides this morning. Park quoted the president as urging Yoon to explain whether he had ignored the current government’s wrongs while serving as prosecutor general or he would make up non-existent faults to target it.

Regarding this dispute, the People Power Party’s campaigning advisor Choi Jae-hyung says Yoon Suk-yeol would have made the remarks based on the principles that investigations will be conducted and those responsible will be punished if criminal acts are found. Choi said in a radio interview today it would be better to understand that the candidate intended to stress the principles. He added it is improper to launch an investigation to target someone specific with pre-determined intent and objectives. Choi then stressed everything must be handled in accordance with law and principles if evidence is found in a probe.

