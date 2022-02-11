PRES. MOON DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM YOON News Today 입력 2022.02.11 (15:08) 수정 2022.02.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in demanded an apology from opposition party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for saying that he intends to investigate the current government’s long-standing corruptions once he is elected. With the presidential election coming up in less than a month, the incumbent president has publicly confronted a leading candidate and even the ruling Democratic Party denounced Yoon for openly declaring his plan to launch political retaliation.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in’s message released by Cheong Wa Dae was strongly worded. He demanded an apology from People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for saying he would investigate the current government’s corruption if elected. He expressed anger at Yoon for making accusations and claiming officials of the Moon administration must be investigated.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Senior Presidential Secretary for Public Communication) : "Yoon must answer if he had ignored this government’s corruption while he was head of the Central District Prosecutors’ Office or Prosecutor General or if he plans to fabricate non-existing crimes."



A high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official pointed out, Yoon’s remark is vulgar if it’s a campaign strategy and dangerous if it’s his conviction. The ruling party said Yoon brought back traumatic memories of ex-President Roh Moo-hyun’s passing. In an interview with seven key media companies, Moon pointed out South Korea’s political culture hasn’t changed even after experiencing President Roh's impeachment and tragic death. Members of the ruling bloc made similar comments as they poured out condemning statements and commentaries.



[Soundbite] Han Byung-do(DP Senior Deputy Floor Leader) : "The Korean people had witnessed the result of political investigation and retaliation on Former President Roh Moo-hyun in 2009."



DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung also demanded an apology from Yoon.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I’ve watched several presidential elections but never seen a candidate openly declare political retaliation."



With less than a month left until the presidential election, there's a confrontational mood between Moon and the opposition presidential nominee. Some members in the ruling party believe this incident could prompt DP supporters skeptical of Lee Jae-myung to unite behind the candidate.

