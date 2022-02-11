DOG LEASH LENGTH TO BE RESTRICTED News Today 입력 2022.02.11 (15:08) 수정 2022.02.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Accidents involving pet dogs are on the rise as more and more people keep dogs at home. From Friday dog leashes must be no longer than two meters, and the four-legged friends must be prevented from moving around in elevators. Dog owners who violate the law will be levied a fine of up to 500000 won.



[Pkg]



People take a stroll with their dogs. Most are leashed, but the length of the leashes varies.



[Soundbite] Kim Hye-kyung(Seoul resident) : "I keep the leash short and carry my dog when needed. I wish there was a playground for dogs."



These companions are precious to their owners, but some people may be terrified of them.



[Soundbite] Kim Chang-jun(Seoul resident) : "People who don't like dogs may feel threatened when dogs approach them."



More than 11,000 cases of dog attacks were reported between 2016 and 2020. This means six people were bitten by dogs daily. To prevent such incidents, from Friday all dog leashes and harnesses must be no longer than two meters. Violators will be subject to fines ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 won. Banners notifying the public of the new law are hung in Hangang River parks. Local governments are publicizing the law, but many people have never heard about it.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-sun(Seoul resident) : "I had no idea. They should publicize this for a longer period."



Some are worried that cracking down on dog leashes is not going to be easy. The required length refers to the length of the leash between the owner's hand and the dog, not the entire length.



[Soundbite] Baek Kwang-jin(Seoul Metropolitan Government) : "There may be fights on whether authorities should crack down on the length of dog leashes. There are many hurdles in reality."



Under the new law, dogs must be either carried or leashed tightly in the hallways and elevators of apartment buildings to ensure safety.

DOG LEASH LENGTH TO BE RESTRICTED

입력 2022-02-11 15:08:14 수정 2022-02-11 16:45:57 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Accidents involving pet dogs are on the rise as more and more people keep dogs at home. From Friday dog leashes must be no longer than two meters, and the four-legged friends must be prevented from moving around in elevators. Dog owners who violate the law will be levied a fine of up to 500000 won.



[Pkg]



People take a stroll with their dogs. Most are leashed, but the length of the leashes varies.



[Soundbite] Kim Hye-kyung(Seoul resident) : "I keep the leash short and carry my dog when needed. I wish there was a playground for dogs."



These companions are precious to their owners, but some people may be terrified of them.



[Soundbite] Kim Chang-jun(Seoul resident) : "People who don't like dogs may feel threatened when dogs approach them."



More than 11,000 cases of dog attacks were reported between 2016 and 2020. This means six people were bitten by dogs daily. To prevent such incidents, from Friday all dog leashes and harnesses must be no longer than two meters. Violators will be subject to fines ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 won. Banners notifying the public of the new law are hung in Hangang River parks. Local governments are publicizing the law, but many people have never heard about it.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-sun(Seoul resident) : "I had no idea. They should publicize this for a longer period."



Some are worried that cracking down on dog leashes is not going to be easy. The required length refers to the length of the leash between the owner's hand and the dog, not the entire length.



[Soundbite] Baek Kwang-jin(Seoul Metropolitan Government) : "There may be fights on whether authorities should crack down on the length of dog leashes. There are many hurdles in reality."



Under the new law, dogs must be either carried or leashed tightly in the hallways and elevators of apartment buildings to ensure safety.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

