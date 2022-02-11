ASSAULT CASE OF S.KOREAN DIPLOMAT News Today 입력 2022.02.11 (15:08) 수정 2022.02.11 (16:45)

v[Anchor Lead]



Police in New York are conducting a swift and thorough investigation into an assault case involving a diplomat who works at South Korea’s Permanent Mission to the UN. The South Korean consulate general in New York said it received a statement to that effect from the New York Police Department. According to diplomatic sources and local media, the diplomat in his 50s, while waiting to hail a cab, was attacked by an unidentified man at around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Koreatown in Manhattan. The assailant reportedly came out of nowhere, assaulted the diplomat and fled the scene and has yet to be arrested.

v[Anchor Lead]



