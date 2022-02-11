기사 본문 영역
v[Anchor Lead]
Police in New York are conducting a swift and thorough investigation into an assault case involving a diplomat who works at South Korea’s Permanent Mission to the UN. The South Korean consulate general in New York said it received a statement to that effect from the New York Police Department. According to diplomatic sources and local media, the diplomat in his 50s, while waiting to hail a cab, was attacked by an unidentified man at around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Koreatown in Manhattan. The assailant reportedly came out of nowhere, assaulted the diplomat and fled the scene and has yet to be arrested.
- ASSAULT CASE OF S.KOREAN DIPLOMAT
입력 2022-02-11 15:08:15
수정2022-02-11 16:45:57
