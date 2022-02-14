AHN PROPOSES SINGLE CANDIDACY News Today 입력 2022.02.14 (14:59) 수정 2022.02.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has proposed to PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol that the opposition camp field a single candidate. Ahn is calling for selecting a unified candidate based on the results of public polls like during the Seoul mayoral by-election last year. Yoon says he'll mull Ahn's proposition, but he made it clear he doesn't want public polls to decide who will run for president from the opposition camp.



[Pkg]



Ahn Cheol-soo used to say he was determined to finish the presidential race without merging with other contenders. He proposed to Yoon Suk-yeol that a unified candidate be fielded from the opposition camp.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Party Pres. Candidate) : "I propose a candidacy merger to replace the ruling party in a better way, put an end to old politics and pave the way for national unity."



Ahn says an overwhelming victory is needed because even if Yoon wins the election, he might end up being a powerless president in the face of the huge ruling party. Ahn is calling for selecting a unified candidate similar to last year's Seoul mayoral by-election. Back then, Oh Se-hoon and Ahn Cheol-soo surveyed their competitiveness and suitability for the post through public polls. The results were combined 50 percent each to field a single candidate. There was no stipulation on preventing adverse selection to exclude ruling party supporters. Yoon gave an ambiguous answer to Ahn's proposal.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I heard about the offer to hold public polls. I'll think about it, but I do have some reservations."



The PPP says public polls that include ruling party supporters entail the risk of adverse selection and could only trigger discord in the opposition camp. However, the two parties say they will soon begin discussing a possible candidacy merger. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung did not directly comment on the issue. He only said it's the people and their quality of life that matters, adding it's time to build Korea's future. Justice Party presidential nominee Sim Sang-jung expressed disappointment and frustration at Ahn's proposal. She said he has failed to live up to his criticism of a conventional two-way presidential race.

