MIGRATORY BIRDS AT SEOSAN News Today 입력 2022.02.14 (14:59) 수정 2022.02.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Cheonsuman Bay in the western coast is a favorite winter habitat for tens of thousands of migratory birds. Eurasian, but recently diverse species of winter migratory birds have been spotted in nearby urban areas, such as the lakeside park in Seosan. In particular, the urban lake is home to the Eurasian spoonbill, Korea’s natural monument and an endangered species.



[Pkg]



These birds sweep the water with their broad bills sideways to feed on small insects and animals. They are the Eurasian spoonbill with a yellow-tipped bill, a Korean natural monument and an endangered species. A handful of them have been showing up at the urban lakeside park in Seosan for the past few years. But more than 20 birds have arrived this winter.



[Soundbite] Kwon Jin-ah(Seosan Resident) : "It’s amazing to see the rare bird. I couldn’t see their yellow bills from afar, so I tried taking pictures to see them."



The artificial island located in the middle of the lake provides the birds with a safe resting ground and deep enough water for them to find food. There are other migratory birds besides the Eurasian spoonbills, such as the common heron, eastern great egret, Indian spot-billed duck and common teal.



[Soundbite] Kwon Gyeong-suk(Korean Federation for Environmental Movement) : "If the water depth and clean environment is maintained, it could become a habitat and breeding ground for not only the spoonbills but various other birds all year long."



About a hundred Tundra swans, also a natural monument, now reside in a nearby reservoir. Some forty eagles flock Seosan Birdland where plenty of food is available.



[Soundbite] Han Sang-woo(Officer, Seosan Birdland) : "It’s best to refrain from approaching the birds or shouting at them."



The presence of these migratory birds indicates that the ecosystem is recovering, prompting us to be more thoughtful and attentive so that they can coexist with humans.

MIGRATORY BIRDS AT SEOSAN

입력 2022-02-14 14:59:32 수정 2022-02-14 16:45:36 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Cheonsuman Bay in the western coast is a favorite winter habitat for tens of thousands of migratory birds. Eurasian, but recently diverse species of winter migratory birds have been spotted in nearby urban areas, such as the lakeside park in Seosan. In particular, the urban lake is home to the Eurasian spoonbill, Korea’s natural monument and an endangered species.



[Pkg]



These birds sweep the water with their broad bills sideways to feed on small insects and animals. They are the Eurasian spoonbill with a yellow-tipped bill, a Korean natural monument and an endangered species. A handful of them have been showing up at the urban lakeside park in Seosan for the past few years. But more than 20 birds have arrived this winter.



[Soundbite] Kwon Jin-ah(Seosan Resident) : "It’s amazing to see the rare bird. I couldn’t see their yellow bills from afar, so I tried taking pictures to see them."



The artificial island located in the middle of the lake provides the birds with a safe resting ground and deep enough water for them to find food. There are other migratory birds besides the Eurasian spoonbills, such as the common heron, eastern great egret, Indian spot-billed duck and common teal.



[Soundbite] Kwon Gyeong-suk(Korean Federation for Environmental Movement) : "If the water depth and clean environment is maintained, it could become a habitat and breeding ground for not only the spoonbills but various other birds all year long."



About a hundred Tundra swans, also a natural monument, now reside in a nearby reservoir. Some forty eagles flock Seosan Birdland where plenty of food is available.



[Soundbite] Han Sang-woo(Officer, Seosan Birdland) : "It’s best to refrain from approaching the birds or shouting at them."



The presence of these migratory birds indicates that the ecosystem is recovering, prompting us to be more thoughtful and attentive so that they can coexist with humans.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

