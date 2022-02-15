YOON SUK-YEOL STUMPS NATION News Today 입력 2022.02.15 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol is stumping the nation from Seoul to Busan. He's emphasizing he's the right person to replace the ruling party. On Monday he unveiled his judicial policies -- downsizing the justice minister's authority to command investigations and abolishing the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials.



[Pkg]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol kicked off his official election campaign on Tuesday morning by visiting the Seoul National Cemetery. He launched his election campaign in Cheonggye Square in downtown Seoul under the slogan, "Yoon Suk-yeol raised by the people." He then headed to Daejeon and Daegu before making his way to Busan. In Daejeon, Yoon spoke about the administrative capital, while in Daegu he vowed to nurture the robotics industry. The goal of Yoon's first day of official election campaigning was to promote unity among his supporters in the southeastern region and convince voters nationwide that the ruling party must be changed and that he can pull it off. He called on his party's lawmakers in various local constituencies to strengthen teamwork. Yoon says the upcoming election must be won no matter what to judge the incumbent administration for its failures.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I want to show the people how desperate I am to win for them."



Yoon has also unveiled his judicial policies. He vowed to abolish the justice minister's authority to command investigations, a contentious issue he and former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae clashed over when Yoon was serving as prosecutor general.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I will scrap the justice minister's authority to command investigations into certain cases. I will endow the prosecutor general with the exclusive power to allocate the budget."



Yoon says he will also reform the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials. As for his SME policies, Yoon promised to adopt a flexible 52-hour workweek, contingent on employers and workers' agreement.

