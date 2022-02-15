SIM & AHN STARTS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN News Today 입력 2022.02.15 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung also kicked off her official campaigning as she boarded the first train at Yongsan station at 5:10 am to visit Iksan and Jeonju in Jeollabukdo Province. There, she vowed to spearhead a major national transition and argued she's the only candidate to put an end to the two party-based politics of vested interest. People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo began his official campaign in the city of Daegu and promised to address issues related to young people and key future sectors for the country. Emphasizing his morals and policy capabilities, Ahn asked voters to trust in his competence and sincerity.

Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung also kicked off her official campaigning as she boarded the first train at Yongsan station at 5:10 am to visit Iksan and Jeonju in Jeollabukdo Province. There, she vowed to spearhead a major national transition and argued she's the only candidate to put an end to the two party-based politics of vested interest. People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo began his official campaign in the city of Daegu and promised to address issues related to young people and key future sectors for the country. Emphasizing his morals and policy capabilities, Ahn asked voters to trust in his competence and sincerity.