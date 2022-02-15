기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung also kicked off her official campaigning as she boarded the first train at Yongsan station at 5:10 am to visit Iksan and Jeonju in Jeollabukdo Province. There, she vowed to spearhead a major national transition and argued she's the only candidate to put an end to the two party-based politics of vested interest. People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo began his official campaign in the city of Daegu and promised to address issues related to young people and key future sectors for the country. Emphasizing his morals and policy capabilities, Ahn asked voters to trust in his competence and sincerity.
Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung also kicked off her official campaigning as she boarded the first train at Yongsan station at 5:10 am to visit Iksan and Jeonju in Jeollabukdo Province. There, she vowed to spearhead a major national transition and argued she's the only candidate to put an end to the two party-based politics of vested interest. People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo began his official campaign in the city of Daegu and promised to address issues related to young people and key future sectors for the country. Emphasizing his morals and policy capabilities, Ahn asked voters to trust in his competence and sincerity.
- SIM & AHN STARTS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN
-
- 입력 2022-02-15 15:04:08
- 수정2022-02-15 16:46:32
[Anchor Lead]
Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung also kicked off her official campaigning as she boarded the first train at Yongsan station at 5:10 am to visit Iksan and Jeonju in Jeollabukdo Province. There, she vowed to spearhead a major national transition and argued she's the only candidate to put an end to the two party-based politics of vested interest. People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo began his official campaign in the city of Daegu and promised to address issues related to young people and key future sectors for the country. Emphasizing his morals and policy capabilities, Ahn asked voters to trust in his competence and sincerity.
Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung also kicked off her official campaigning as she boarded the first train at Yongsan station at 5:10 am to visit Iksan and Jeonju in Jeollabukdo Province. There, she vowed to spearhead a major national transition and argued she's the only candidate to put an end to the two party-based politics of vested interest. People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo began his official campaign in the city of Daegu and promised to address issues related to young people and key future sectors for the country. Emphasizing his morals and policy capabilities, Ahn asked voters to trust in his competence and sincerity.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-