S. KOREA REPORTS 57,177 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2022.02.15 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 57,177 new COVID-19 cases on as of midnight of Tuesday, the sixth day the daily tally is above 50,000. The number of critical cases has risen by 8 to 314. This figure has also been rising for the 5th day amid a surge in overall caseload. Also, 61 new deaths have been reported, the highest in 27 days. Meanwhile, nearly 246-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.

S. KOREA REPORTS 57,177 NEW CASES

입력 2022-02-15 15:04:09 수정 2022-02-15 16:46:32 News Today

