[Anchor Lead]
South Korea reported 57,177 new COVID-19 cases on as of midnight of Tuesday, the sixth day the daily tally is above 50,000. The number of critical cases has risen by 8 to 314. This figure has also been rising for the 5th day amid a surge in overall caseload. Also, 61 new deaths have been reported, the highest in 27 days. Meanwhile, nearly 246-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 57,177 NEW CASES
- 입력 2022-02-15 15:04:09
- 수정2022-02-15 16:46:32
