기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Starting today, the price tag of COVID-19 self-test kits sold at pharmacies and convenience stores will be capped at 6,000 won per kit. This pricing plan set by the Food and Drug Safety Ministry applies to those supplied in bulk and where stores need to divide them for retail sale. It's a temporary measure effective through March 5 but the ministry says further changes are possible. If kits are sold for more than 6,000 won, vendors can face fines of up 50 million won or a maximum 2 year prison sentence.
Starting today, the price tag of COVID-19 self-test kits sold at pharmacies and convenience stores will be capped at 6,000 won per kit. This pricing plan set by the Food and Drug Safety Ministry applies to those supplied in bulk and where stores need to divide them for retail sale. It's a temporary measure effective through March 5 but the ministry says further changes are possible. If kits are sold for more than 6,000 won, vendors can face fines of up 50 million won or a maximum 2 year prison sentence.
- PRICE CAP ON SELF-TEST KITS
-
- 입력 2022-02-15 15:04:10
- 수정2022-02-15 16:46:33
[Anchor Lead]
Starting today, the price tag of COVID-19 self-test kits sold at pharmacies and convenience stores will be capped at 6,000 won per kit. This pricing plan set by the Food and Drug Safety Ministry applies to those supplied in bulk and where stores need to divide them for retail sale. It's a temporary measure effective through March 5 but the ministry says further changes are possible. If kits are sold for more than 6,000 won, vendors can face fines of up 50 million won or a maximum 2 year prison sentence.
Starting today, the price tag of COVID-19 self-test kits sold at pharmacies and convenience stores will be capped at 6,000 won per kit. This pricing plan set by the Food and Drug Safety Ministry applies to those supplied in bulk and where stores need to divide them for retail sale. It's a temporary measure effective through March 5 but the ministry says further changes are possible. If kits are sold for more than 6,000 won, vendors can face fines of up 50 million won or a maximum 2 year prison sentence.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-