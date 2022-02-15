PRICE CAP ON SELF-TEST KITS News Today 입력 2022.02.15 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting today, the price tag of COVID-19 self-test kits sold at pharmacies and convenience stores will be capped at 6,000 won per kit. This pricing plan set by the Food and Drug Safety Ministry applies to those supplied in bulk and where stores need to divide them for retail sale. It's a temporary measure effective through March 5 but the ministry says further changes are possible. If kits are sold for more than 6,000 won, vendors can face fines of up 50 million won or a maximum 2 year prison sentence.

Starting today, the price tag of COVID-19 self-test kits sold at pharmacies and convenience stores will be capped at 6,000 won per kit. This pricing plan set by the Food and Drug Safety Ministry applies to those supplied in bulk and where stores need to divide them for retail sale. It's a temporary measure effective through March 5 but the ministry says further changes are possible. If kits are sold for more than 6,000 won, vendors can face fines of up 50 million won or a maximum 2 year prison sentence.



