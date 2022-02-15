AI IN DIGITAL PET PRODUCTS News Today 입력 2022.02.15 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Approximately three million households in Korea raise pets. More and more people living alone as well as seniors adopt pets these days and as a result, the pet industry is growing fast day by day. Digital pet tech products featuring artificial intelligence are receiving spotlight among animal lovers.



[Pkg]



Some 130,000 pets are lost or abandoned every year. The pet registration system was introduced eight years ago but less than 40 percent of pets in the country have ID recognition devices in their bodies. Many pet owners are on the lookout for less intrusive ID devices. When a mobile phone app is held near an animal's nose, it recognizes its nose print and a screen displaying the animal's ID information pops up. This AI technology is based on the fact that like human fingerprints, each animal's nose prints are unique. The device can identify an animal with 98 percent accuracy even it moves. It also helps to identify lost or abandoned animals and find their owners.



[Soundbite] Lim Jun-ho(CEO of startup developing animal ID devices) : "This product helps solve the issue of pet abandonment. When animals can be identified, many good things happen. Their insurance premiums can be lowered, too."



AI also comes in handy when taking care of pets' health. After filming the animal's eyes, the AI analyzes them for about ten seconds before diagnosing three symptoms. Areas of concern are marked in red. Using a single image, the device can also check the condition of the animal's skin and joints. More than a million images were collected for AI learning to develop this medical device for treating animals and acquire the nation's first certification. Its accuracy was enhanced through collaboration with vets.



[Soundbite] Huh Eun-ah(CEO of company developing pet health care platform) : "In the future we plan to develop wearable devices for checking pets' breathing and pulse as well."



Pet tech products featuring AI are regarded as a new growth engine. The Korea International Trade Association says funding and policy support are needed to help local pet tech products meet approval guidelines of various countries and advance overseas.

