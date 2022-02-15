STORY OF THE OLDEST COLLEGE GRADUATE News Today 입력 2022.02.15 (15:04) 수정 2022.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A man in his 80s became the oldest college graduate in Korea. Always longing for an education since he was drafted as a student soldier during the Korean War, he has never given up on learning and finally realized his dream of getting an education.



[Pkg]



​89-year-old Lee Ju-hyeong receives his college diploma. He was born in Gangwon-do Province in 1934 and went to a teachers college but the Korean War broke out when he was a senior. He had to stop his studies after he was drafted as a student soldier. So, being unable to complete his studies had long remained a regret for him. But he decided to go back to school in his 80s and entered the Japanese language department at Tongmyong University as a junior.



[Soundbite] Lee Ju-hyeong : "When I realized I was nearing the last chapter of my life, I wanted to complete my studies and fill that void."



But studying in college, especially attending online classes, wasn’t as easy as it sounds.



[Soundbite] Lee Ju-hyeong : "I'm from the handwriting generation, but now everything is done with a computer. It was hard studying because I was computer illiterate."



But Lee was a model student, never skipping class or missing a single class project. Except for a single A, he got all A-pluses, which earned him the honor of graduating at the top of his class.



[Soundbite] Kam Young-hee(Dean, College of General Education, Tongmyong Univ.) : "He works hard. His eyes are always sparkling and during breaks he approaches young students first."



Lee says that he will share what he has learned as long as his health allows.



[Soundbite] Lee Ju-hyeong : "My wish is to share my knowledge with others to hopefully, be of help."



Tongmyong University gave him a special award for being a stellar example of lifelong learning.

