[Anchor Lead]
The number of new COVID-19 daily cases surpassed 90,000 for the first time in Korea. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 90,443 new cases, 90,281 local and 162 imported, were reported yesterday. Meanwhile, the number of critical cases stands at 313 in total, down by one since yesterday, with the nationwide ICU bed availability rate of 26.9%. Thirty-nine people died yesterday to record a fatality rate of 0.46% and 266,040 patients are being treated at home across the nation.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 90,443 NEW CASES
- 입력 2022-02-16 14:54:37
- 수정2022-02-16 16:45:53
