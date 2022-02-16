DISTANCING MEASURES TO BE EASED News Today 입력 2022.02.16 (14:54) 수정 2022.02.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Despite surging Covid-19 cases, social distancing rules, effective from next week, are set to ease. The government is ironing out the details of private gathering caps and business curfews in order to avoid excessive burden on the healthcare system.



[Pkg]



The spread of omicron rages on but the government believes it can no longer turn a blind eye to the suffering of small businesses and the self-employed.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister(Feb. 14, KBS)) : "Small business owners were forced to endure pain. They are members of society and we have the responsibility to respond to their cries."



Despite soaring infections, the number of critical cases and ICU bed occupancy rate remain within manageable levels. These factors are also behind the government’s likely decision to ease distancing measures from next week. The issue is to what degree. It remains to be seen how the six person gathering limit and 9 pm curfew will be adjusted. The government is gathering opinions from experts and officials on various potential scenarios.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "The gov’t is looking into adjusting distancing protocols in consideration of medical capacity and overall outbreak situation."



The new rules applying from next Monday will be announced Friday. Consultations with the ruling party and officials of a committee on returning to normalcy are scheduled ahead of the announcement. However experts have issued a stark warning.



[Soundbite] Prof. Yoon Tae-ho(Pusan National Univ. School of Medicine) : "I don’t believe it’s the time to sharply ease social distancing. When the caseload hits a peak, then we can better grasp the level or limit of medical response, according to which distancing can be eased in phases."



Meanwhile starting Wednesday, at-home patients can have prescriptions for COVID-19 medication such as fever remedies filled at all pharmacies nationwide. However the antiviral pill Paxlovid is only sold, as it has been, at designated pharmacies. Health authorities also note that when people test positive from a PCR test paid out of their own pocket, they can later claim health insurance coverage.

DISTANCING MEASURES TO BE EASED

입력 2022-02-16 14:54:37 수정 2022-02-16 16:45:53 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Despite surging Covid-19 cases, social distancing rules, effective from next week, are set to ease. The government is ironing out the details of private gathering caps and business curfews in order to avoid excessive burden on the healthcare system.



[Pkg]



The spread of omicron rages on but the government believes it can no longer turn a blind eye to the suffering of small businesses and the self-employed.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister(Feb. 14, KBS)) : "Small business owners were forced to endure pain. They are members of society and we have the responsibility to respond to their cries."



Despite soaring infections, the number of critical cases and ICU bed occupancy rate remain within manageable levels. These factors are also behind the government’s likely decision to ease distancing measures from next week. The issue is to what degree. It remains to be seen how the six person gathering limit and 9 pm curfew will be adjusted. The government is gathering opinions from experts and officials on various potential scenarios.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "The gov’t is looking into adjusting distancing protocols in consideration of medical capacity and overall outbreak situation."



The new rules applying from next Monday will be announced Friday. Consultations with the ruling party and officials of a committee on returning to normalcy are scheduled ahead of the announcement. However experts have issued a stark warning.



[Soundbite] Prof. Yoon Tae-ho(Pusan National Univ. School of Medicine) : "I don’t believe it’s the time to sharply ease social distancing. When the caseload hits a peak, then we can better grasp the level or limit of medical response, according to which distancing can be eased in phases."



Meanwhile starting Wednesday, at-home patients can have prescriptions for COVID-19 medication such as fever remedies filled at all pharmacies nationwide. However the antiviral pill Paxlovid is only sold, as it has been, at designated pharmacies. Health authorities also note that when people test positive from a PCR test paid out of their own pocket, they can later claim health insurance coverage.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

