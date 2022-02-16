SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS STAGE RALLY News Today 입력 2022.02.16 (14:54) 수정 2022.02.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Small business owners staged a rally in Seoul on Tuesday to criticize the government's COVID-19 restrictions as useless. They want the business curfew to be lifted and compensation for their business losses to be provided regardless of their sales.



[Pkg]



Hundreds of protesters donning red vests have gathered in Gwanghwamun. They are owners of select establishments including restaurants and cafes from across the nation. They can no longer endure the government's restrictions and vowed to keep their businesses open around the clock from next week unless things change.



[Soundbite] Oh Ho-seok(Association of impacted small biz owners) : "We refuse to abide by law anymore. We decided to keep our businesses open 24 hours a day. Shouldn't we do so?"



The protesters claim the current COVID-19 restrictions are of little help due to the spread of the Omicron variant but the government refuses to lift them. They demand scrapping the business curfew and compensation for business losses even to those whose annual sales exceed one billion won. Only 299 people were allowed to take part in the rally under the current restrictions. Those denied access to the venue protested behind the fence. Ten protesters shaved their heads.



[Soundbite] Hwang Ui-jung(Bar owner) : "Our businesses face more restrictions and bans than other facilities. We bore the brunt but received little compensation."



After the rally, the protesters headed to Cheong Wa Dae holding the hair that's been shaved off. They delivered a written proposal on 100 percent compensation for business losses. The small business owners also plan to file class-action lawsuit to demand compensation from the government regardless of future restriction decisions.

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS STAGE RALLY

입력 2022-02-16 14:54:38 수정 2022-02-16 16:45:53 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Small business owners staged a rally in Seoul on Tuesday to criticize the government's COVID-19 restrictions as useless. They want the business curfew to be lifted and compensation for their business losses to be provided regardless of their sales.



[Pkg]



Hundreds of protesters donning red vests have gathered in Gwanghwamun. They are owners of select establishments including restaurants and cafes from across the nation. They can no longer endure the government's restrictions and vowed to keep their businesses open around the clock from next week unless things change.



[Soundbite] Oh Ho-seok(Association of impacted small biz owners) : "We refuse to abide by law anymore. We decided to keep our businesses open 24 hours a day. Shouldn't we do so?"



The protesters claim the current COVID-19 restrictions are of little help due to the spread of the Omicron variant but the government refuses to lift them. They demand scrapping the business curfew and compensation for business losses even to those whose annual sales exceed one billion won. Only 299 people were allowed to take part in the rally under the current restrictions. Those denied access to the venue protested behind the fence. Ten protesters shaved their heads.



[Soundbite] Hwang Ui-jung(Bar owner) : "Our businesses face more restrictions and bans than other facilities. We bore the brunt but received little compensation."



After the rally, the protesters headed to Cheong Wa Dae holding the hair that's been shaved off. They delivered a written proposal on 100 percent compensation for business losses. The small business owners also plan to file class-action lawsuit to demand compensation from the government regardless of future restriction decisions.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

