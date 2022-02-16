LEE JAE-MYUNG TOURS NATION News Today 입력 2022.02.16 (14:54) 수정 2022.02.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On the second day of the official election campaign, DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is stumping the southern part of Seoul. He vowed to revive the economy and promote national unity by embracing various generations regardless of their political affiliations.



[Pkg]



​DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung stumped the Gangnam area on the second day of the official election campaign. He visited Gangnam, where his approval ratings are relatively low, to emphasize that he is fit to improve the economy regardless of political affiliations. In the evening he's to visit Jamsilsaenae Station to meet with young voters and promise to embrace various generations. On Tuesday, Lee emphasized pragmatism and vowed to do everything possible to improve people's livelihoods.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I will hire talented people for the right posts and adopt their policy proposals even if it's the policies of Hong Joon-pyo or Park Chung-hee."



Lee reiterated his pledge to promote national unity, saying ideology is not important to politicians. Lee is stressing the importance of unity to counter the opposition camp's efforts to merge candidacies in order to replace the ruling party. In Daegu, Lee spoke about the strict measures he enforced as Gyeonggi-do Province governor on the Sincheonji religious sect when it broke virus prevention rules and caused a massive COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. His remarks contrast sharply with the allegation that his rival, Yoon Suk-yeol, refused to raid the religious group's offices at the time.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "There would have been fewer victims if prosecutors had raided the offices and obtained the list of the infected as soon as possible."



On Tuesday Lee promised to develop Guryong Village, the only destitute area left in Gangnam, to build affordable housing for young people and newlyweds.

