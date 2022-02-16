YOON SUK-YEOL STUMPS NATION News Today 입력 2022.02.16 (14:54) 수정 2022.02.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol started today’s campaigning at Gwangju and continued to Wonju in Gangwon-do Province. Under the banner of judging the current administration, he is drumming up voter support by claiming that he is the right person to bring in a new government.



[Pkg]



​On the second day of official campaigning, People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited Gwangju and the city of Jeonju in Jeollabuk-do Province. He vowed to focus development together with the Honam area and bring regional harmony between Jeolla-do and Gyeongsang-do to unite the nation. He then headed to Cheongju in central Korea and Wonju in Gangwon-do Province, where he asked for support in judging the Democratic Party government. At Tuesday's official campaign kickoff ceremony, Yoon described himself as a candidate groomed by the people and promised to open the era of Gwanghwamun.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I will wrap up the era in which Cheong Wa Dae reigns over people and instead open the era of Gwanghwamun where we walk together with the people."



Then he embarked on a campaign trail along the Gyeongbu Line, which took him to Daejeon, Daegu and Busan. Wherever he went, the leading opposition party candidate’s key message has consistently been “replacing the current administration.” Yoon said the government has failed in everything, from COVID-19 measures to real estate policy and job creation programs. His attack on his main election rival grew bolder as he again questioned Lee Jae-myung’s involvement in the Seongnam land development scandal.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Is he a competent administrator? He is a master of illegality, fouls and privileges. He lies every day."



Yoon highlighted that he is indebted to no one as he is new to politics. The nominee claimed since he is not indebted, he could carry out reform on the vested interests and hire experts regardless of their political leanings. The PPP leadership also stepped up to gather support for Yoon. Hong Joon-pyo spoke in support of Yoon in Daegu and PPP leader Lee Jun-seok traveled around Busan on a small campaign truck.

YOON SUK-YEOL STUMPS NATION

입력 2022-02-16 14:54:38 수정 2022-02-16 16:45:53 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol started today’s campaigning at Gwangju and continued to Wonju in Gangwon-do Province. Under the banner of judging the current administration, he is drumming up voter support by claiming that he is the right person to bring in a new government.



[Pkg]



​On the second day of official campaigning, People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited Gwangju and the city of Jeonju in Jeollabuk-do Province. He vowed to focus development together with the Honam area and bring regional harmony between Jeolla-do and Gyeongsang-do to unite the nation. He then headed to Cheongju in central Korea and Wonju in Gangwon-do Province, where he asked for support in judging the Democratic Party government. At Tuesday's official campaign kickoff ceremony, Yoon described himself as a candidate groomed by the people and promised to open the era of Gwanghwamun.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I will wrap up the era in which Cheong Wa Dae reigns over people and instead open the era of Gwanghwamun where we walk together with the people."



Then he embarked on a campaign trail along the Gyeongbu Line, which took him to Daejeon, Daegu and Busan. Wherever he went, the leading opposition party candidate’s key message has consistently been “replacing the current administration.” Yoon said the government has failed in everything, from COVID-19 measures to real estate policy and job creation programs. His attack on his main election rival grew bolder as he again questioned Lee Jae-myung’s involvement in the Seongnam land development scandal.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Is he a competent administrator? He is a master of illegality, fouls and privileges. He lies every day."



Yoon highlighted that he is indebted to no one as he is new to politics. The nominee claimed since he is not indebted, he could carry out reform on the vested interests and hire experts regardless of their political leanings. The PPP leadership also stepped up to gather support for Yoon. Hong Joon-pyo spoke in support of Yoon in Daegu and PPP leader Lee Jun-seok traveled around Busan on a small campaign truck.