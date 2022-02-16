NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.02.16 (14:54) 수정 2022.02.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo suspended all his campaigning activities today to do his best to find out what exactly happened yesterday when two of his campaign workers were found dead in a campaigning bus. Upon hearing about the tragedy, Ahn visited Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan and Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital between 11 p.m. last night and 2:45 a.m. to pay his condolences to the grieving families. Meanwhile, the police believe that the two workers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning inside the closed vehicle while looking into more precise cause of death.

Statistics Korea reported today that roughly 26.95 million people found employment in January, up 1.13 million from a year ago, to continue an 11-month upward streak. This is the largest gain in about 22 years since the country recovered from the foreign currency crisis in 2000. The record increase is reportedly caused by the baseline effect coming from the fall in the number of the newly employed in January of 2021. All age groups saw an uptick in new employment figures from a year ago.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-02-16 14:54:39 수정 2022-02-16 16:45:54 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo suspended all his campaigning activities today to do his best to find out what exactly happened yesterday when two of his campaign workers were found dead in a campaigning bus. Upon hearing about the tragedy, Ahn visited Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan and Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital between 11 p.m. last night and 2:45 a.m. to pay his condolences to the grieving families. Meanwhile, the police believe that the two workers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning inside the closed vehicle while looking into more precise cause of death.

Statistics Korea reported today that roughly 26.95 million people found employment in January, up 1.13 million from a year ago, to continue an 11-month upward streak. This is the largest gain in about 22 years since the country recovered from the foreign currency crisis in 2000. The record increase is reportedly caused by the baseline effect coming from the fall in the number of the newly employed in January of 2021. All age groups saw an uptick in new employment figures from a year ago.