STUDENTS PREVENT DEADLY FIRE

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
High school students have managed to put out a fire at a commercial building in the middle of the night using a fire extinguisher. Their quick response prevented the flames from spreading further and causing greater damage.
[Pkg]
A commercial building in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province on Sunday close to midnight. A blaze flares up and ashes continue to fall. Then we see some students bringing fire extinguishers from across the street, taking the safety pin out and spraying the fluid onto the fire. The police also come to help and firefighters arrive soon after. The fire was put out in 8 minutes thanks to the swift action by 4 high school students who were heading home late at night. One of them had remembered seeing fire extinguishers kept on the first floor of a building of a martial arts facility he was attending.
[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I saw extinguishers in the lobby every day. So I told my friends to pick them up and bring them here."
The keen observation helped a great deal in an emergency.
[Soundbite] Oh Seung-il(Hapkido(martial arts) studio director) : "Min-jae must have remembered the extinguishers stored there. Old ones were replaced ahead of a fire inspection in the spring."
The students prevented a potential catastrophe.
[Soundbite] Park Seung-joo(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "The flames were likely to spread to the next building and further upwards. My friend recalled the extinguishing equipment and we brought them to the scene."
They say they will do exactly the same if they see a similar situation in the future.
[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I have experience now so I’ll do exactly the same next time."
The Seongam Fire Department will bestow certificates of commendation to the four boys for their bravery and righteous deed.
High school students have managed to put out a fire at a commercial building in the middle of the night using a fire extinguisher. Their quick response prevented the flames from spreading further and causing greater damage.
[Pkg]
A commercial building in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province on Sunday close to midnight. A blaze flares up and ashes continue to fall. Then we see some students bringing fire extinguishers from across the street, taking the safety pin out and spraying the fluid onto the fire. The police also come to help and firefighters arrive soon after. The fire was put out in 8 minutes thanks to the swift action by 4 high school students who were heading home late at night. One of them had remembered seeing fire extinguishers kept on the first floor of a building of a martial arts facility he was attending.
[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I saw extinguishers in the lobby every day. So I told my friends to pick them up and bring them here."
The keen observation helped a great deal in an emergency.
[Soundbite] Oh Seung-il(Hapkido(martial arts) studio director) : "Min-jae must have remembered the extinguishers stored there. Old ones were replaced ahead of a fire inspection in the spring."
The students prevented a potential catastrophe.
[Soundbite] Park Seung-joo(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "The flames were likely to spread to the next building and further upwards. My friend recalled the extinguishing equipment and we brought them to the scene."
They say they will do exactly the same if they see a similar situation in the future.
[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I have experience now so I’ll do exactly the same next time."
The Seongam Fire Department will bestow certificates of commendation to the four boys for their bravery and righteous deed.
- STUDENTS PREVENT DEADLY FIRE
-
- 입력 2022-02-16 14:54:39
- 수정2022-02-16 16:45:54
[Anchor Lead]
High school students have managed to put out a fire at a commercial building in the middle of the night using a fire extinguisher. Their quick response prevented the flames from spreading further and causing greater damage.
[Pkg]
A commercial building in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province on Sunday close to midnight. A blaze flares up and ashes continue to fall. Then we see some students bringing fire extinguishers from across the street, taking the safety pin out and spraying the fluid onto the fire. The police also come to help and firefighters arrive soon after. The fire was put out in 8 minutes thanks to the swift action by 4 high school students who were heading home late at night. One of them had remembered seeing fire extinguishers kept on the first floor of a building of a martial arts facility he was attending.
[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I saw extinguishers in the lobby every day. So I told my friends to pick them up and bring them here."
The keen observation helped a great deal in an emergency.
[Soundbite] Oh Seung-il(Hapkido(martial arts) studio director) : "Min-jae must have remembered the extinguishers stored there. Old ones were replaced ahead of a fire inspection in the spring."
The students prevented a potential catastrophe.
[Soundbite] Park Seung-joo(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "The flames were likely to spread to the next building and further upwards. My friend recalled the extinguishing equipment and we brought them to the scene."
They say they will do exactly the same if they see a similar situation in the future.
[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I have experience now so I’ll do exactly the same next time."
The Seongam Fire Department will bestow certificates of commendation to the four boys for their bravery and righteous deed.
High school students have managed to put out a fire at a commercial building in the middle of the night using a fire extinguisher. Their quick response prevented the flames from spreading further and causing greater damage.
[Pkg]
A commercial building in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province on Sunday close to midnight. A blaze flares up and ashes continue to fall. Then we see some students bringing fire extinguishers from across the street, taking the safety pin out and spraying the fluid onto the fire. The police also come to help and firefighters arrive soon after. The fire was put out in 8 minutes thanks to the swift action by 4 high school students who were heading home late at night. One of them had remembered seeing fire extinguishers kept on the first floor of a building of a martial arts facility he was attending.
[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I saw extinguishers in the lobby every day. So I told my friends to pick them up and bring them here."
The keen observation helped a great deal in an emergency.
[Soundbite] Oh Seung-il(Hapkido(martial arts) studio director) : "Min-jae must have remembered the extinguishers stored there. Old ones were replaced ahead of a fire inspection in the spring."
The students prevented a potential catastrophe.
[Soundbite] Park Seung-joo(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "The flames were likely to spread to the next building and further upwards. My friend recalled the extinguishing equipment and we brought them to the scene."
They say they will do exactly the same if they see a similar situation in the future.
[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I have experience now so I’ll do exactly the same next time."
The Seongam Fire Department will bestow certificates of commendation to the four boys for their bravery and righteous deed.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-