STUDENTS PREVENT DEADLY FIRE News Today 입력 2022.02.16 (14:54) 수정 2022.02.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



High school students have managed to put out a fire at a commercial building in the middle of the night using a fire extinguisher. Their quick response prevented the flames from spreading further and causing greater damage.



[Pkg]



A commercial building in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province on Sunday close to midnight. A blaze flares up and ashes continue to fall. Then we see some students bringing fire extinguishers from across the street, taking the safety pin out and spraying the fluid onto the fire. The police also come to help and firefighters arrive soon after. The fire was put out in 8 minutes thanks to the swift action by 4 high school students who were heading home late at night. One of them had remembered seeing fire extinguishers kept on the first floor of a building of a martial arts facility he was attending.



[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I saw extinguishers in the lobby every day. So I told my friends to pick them up and bring them here."



The keen observation helped a great deal in an emergency.



[Soundbite] Oh Seung-il(Hapkido(martial arts) studio director) : "Min-jae must have remembered the extinguishers stored there. Old ones were replaced ahead of a fire inspection in the spring."



The students prevented a potential catastrophe.



[Soundbite] Park Seung-joo(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "The flames were likely to spread to the next building and further upwards. My friend recalled the extinguishing equipment and we brought them to the scene."



They say they will do exactly the same if they see a similar situation in the future.



[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I have experience now so I’ll do exactly the same next time."



The Seongam Fire Department will bestow certificates of commendation to the four boys for their bravery and righteous deed.

STUDENTS PREVENT DEADLY FIRE

입력 2022-02-16 14:54:39 수정 2022-02-16 16:45:54 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



High school students have managed to put out a fire at a commercial building in the middle of the night using a fire extinguisher. Their quick response prevented the flames from spreading further and causing greater damage.



[Pkg]



A commercial building in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province on Sunday close to midnight. A blaze flares up and ashes continue to fall. Then we see some students bringing fire extinguishers from across the street, taking the safety pin out and spraying the fluid onto the fire. The police also come to help and firefighters arrive soon after. The fire was put out in 8 minutes thanks to the swift action by 4 high school students who were heading home late at night. One of them had remembered seeing fire extinguishers kept on the first floor of a building of a martial arts facility he was attending.



[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I saw extinguishers in the lobby every day. So I told my friends to pick them up and bring them here."



The keen observation helped a great deal in an emergency.



[Soundbite] Oh Seung-il(Hapkido(martial arts) studio director) : "Min-jae must have remembered the extinguishers stored there. Old ones were replaced ahead of a fire inspection in the spring."



The students prevented a potential catastrophe.



[Soundbite] Park Seung-joo(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "The flames were likely to spread to the next building and further upwards. My friend recalled the extinguishing equipment and we brought them to the scene."



They say they will do exactly the same if they see a similar situation in the future.



[Soundbite] Jeon Min-jae(Sophomore, Sungnam High School) : "I have experience now so I’ll do exactly the same next time."



The Seongam Fire Department will bestow certificates of commendation to the four boys for their bravery and righteous deed.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

