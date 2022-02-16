S. KOREAN PRODUCE GRABS INT’L ATTENTION News Today 입력 2022.02.16 (14:54) 수정 2022.02.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The largest food expo in the Middle East is under way in Dubai, often dubbed the gateway connecting the region to Europe. Some 120 countries are taking part. South Korean produce such as kimchi, ginseng and shine muscat grapes are especially popular. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Global food manufacturers looking to expand to the Middle Eastern market are gathered at one place. It is the largest food expo in the Middle East attended by around 4,000 firms from 120 countries.



[Soundbite] Madina / From India



Guests also line up at the Korean pavilion featuring products such as ginseng, instant noodles and kimchi.



[Soundbite] Amid Mansour(CEO of UAE firm)



With the growing popularity of Korean food in the UAE, exports of ginseng more than doubled while the figures nearly doubled for ramyeon. This year, Korean tea is also under the spotlight thanks to the global trend of rising interest in health and well-being.



[Soundbite] Saif Almari(Food company CEO)



As the Middle Eastern region imports most of its food products, fresh Korean produce also has bright prospects in the region.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeok(Dubai branch head, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.) : "Korean fruit including shine muscat grapes, strawberries and pear are growing popular in recent days. Our corporation is also working to export fresh produce to the Middle East."



Currently, some 300 million dollars worth of Korean agricultural goods and food are exported to the Middle Eastern market. And the UAE is regarded as a key foothold enabling advances into the region. Korea’s food sector and the Seoul government are drawing up plans to ship out a more diverse array of health products and fresh produce to the Arab world.

