YOON'S ELECTION CAMPAIGN IN FULL SWING News Today 입력 2022.02.17 (15:26) 수정 2022.02.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol campaigned mainly in the capital region today. He plans to emphasize unity as he is scheduled to meet with former rival Yoo Seong-min. Yesterday he visited the Honam region to assert the defeat of regionalism by bringing in a new administration.



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol started today’s campaigning in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province, where the land development scandal allegedly involving his DP counterpart Lee Jae-myung took place. Yoon attacked Lee and emphasized the need to replace the current government. He plans to meet with former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min for the first time since the party primary in an effort to demonstrate unity. At yesterday’s campaign stops in the Honam region, Yoon asked for support by claiming that politics that relies on regionalism should be defeated.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I will defeat regionalism, unify the people, and bring prosperity to Korea and development of Gwangju."



Although Yoon called the late President Kim Dae-jung a great leader... he criticized that the Democratic Party monopolized Honam politics and undermined regional development by blocking even a shopping mall from being built in the area. Along his campaign trail that went from Gwangju to Jeonju, Cheongju, and to Wonju, he claimed that upon any election seasons, the Democratic Party made sensational pledges only to end up unable to meet them.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Look at DP’s pledges and see how much it would cost. Are they willing to cough up all the money they have stolen over the past 5 years?"



Yoon also claimed that when he said he would punish corruption and wrongdoing and abide by rule of law... the Democratic Party deceived the people by twisting it as political retaliation.

