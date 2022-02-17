AHN & SIM'S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2022.02.17 (15:26) 수정 2022.02.17 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Chul-soo has suspended his election campaign to cope with a fatal accident involving his camp members. Justice Party presidential nominee Sim Sang-jung visited Ulsan to meet with workers.



[Pkg]



​People's Party presidential nominee Ahn Cheol-soo stayed by the altar of the deceased camp member for the second day in a row. Ahn will continue his election campaign after the funeral, which will be organized by his party.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Party Pres. Candidate) : "I have put my election campaign on hold to find out the cause of the tragedy."



DP candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the altar on Wednesday night and met with Ahn.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "(Did you discuss political issues or candidacy merger?) Sorry."



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol also paid respects to the deceased and spoke to Ahn for about 20 minutes. Yoon's move is believed to be aimed at building trust amid the ongoing rift between the two over candidacy merger.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "We did not discuss the candidacy merger. It's not the right venue to talk about that."



All parties expressed their condolences by keeping their campaign activities subdued. They refrained from playing music and staging dance shows, and issued eulogies. Moreover, they launched safety inspections of their election vehicles as well. Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung met with workers in Ulsan on Thursday. She criticized the DP presidential nominee who has been emphasizing pragmatism for two consecutive days during his tour of the Honam region.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "Is pragmatic politics mentioning Park Chung-hee in Busan and Daegu while talking about Kim Dae-jung in Mokpo and the Honam region?"



Sim highlighted that she's the only candidate to follow in the footsteps of late presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun. She also visited the altar of workers who passed away in a recent explosion accident in Yeosu.

AHN & SIM'S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

입력 2022-02-17 15:26:40 수정 2022-02-17 16:46:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Chul-soo has suspended his election campaign to cope with a fatal accident involving his camp members. Justice Party presidential nominee Sim Sang-jung visited Ulsan to meet with workers.



[Pkg]



​People's Party presidential nominee Ahn Cheol-soo stayed by the altar of the deceased camp member for the second day in a row. Ahn will continue his election campaign after the funeral, which will be organized by his party.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Party Pres. Candidate) : "I have put my election campaign on hold to find out the cause of the tragedy."



DP candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the altar on Wednesday night and met with Ahn.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "(Did you discuss political issues or candidacy merger?) Sorry."



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol also paid respects to the deceased and spoke to Ahn for about 20 minutes. Yoon's move is believed to be aimed at building trust amid the ongoing rift between the two over candidacy merger.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "We did not discuss the candidacy merger. It's not the right venue to talk about that."



All parties expressed their condolences by keeping their campaign activities subdued. They refrained from playing music and staging dance shows, and issued eulogies. Moreover, they launched safety inspections of their election vehicles as well. Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung met with workers in Ulsan on Thursday. She criticized the DP presidential nominee who has been emphasizing pragmatism for two consecutive days during his tour of the Honam region.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "Is pragmatic politics mentioning Park Chung-hee in Busan and Daegu while talking about Kim Dae-jung in Mokpo and the Honam region?"



Sim highlighted that she's the only candidate to follow in the footsteps of late presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun. She also visited the altar of workers who passed away in a recent explosion accident in Yeosu.